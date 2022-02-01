Catch Me If You Can TV Game Show Produced with Blackmagic Design

Fremont, CA, USA – Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Blackmagic Design today announced that the television quiz show “Catch Me If You Can,” broadcast by Televisión de Galicia (TVG), utilizes a multi camera workflow featuring Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 cameras and the ATEM 1 M/E Constellation HD live production switcher.

Since its inception in 2015, “Catch Me If You Can” has become a popular game show in many parts of Spain. Its ability to engage audiences and adapt to regional variations has ensured its longevity on Spanish television, including the Galician adaptation.

The Galatian edition, a co production between Mediapro and Voz Audiovisual, is filmed in one of four permanently equipped studios operated by Voz Audiovisual. The systems and technologies employed by the studios have been optimized over three years and 750 episodes of the show.

“With TVG’s commitment to a daily broadcast, we produce five episodes each day, as well as special one off editions. This requires us to streamline our workflow for rapid capture and turnaround, delivering masters to TVG,” reveals Ánxo Noya Castro, technical director, Voz Audiovisual.

Recording each episode involves five URSA Broadcast G2 camera chains patched to a Smart Videohub 40×40 12G router via SDI, with remote shading from an ATEM Camera Control Panel, and capture using four HyperDeck Studio HD Pro recorders.

“The flexibility of the URSA Broadcast G2 delivers exceptional value for the money, and meant we could maximize our investment in previously owned equipment, such as lenses and tripods,” notes Noya Castro.

He continues, “Additionally, the camera’s superior image quality and the ability to directly record in 1080p50 streamlines our post production process.”

The master control room (MCR) is also equipped with an ATEM 1 M/E Constellation HD paired with ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel 10 for vision mixing the show’s program. The contest format involves complex graphic packages and multi screens.

“Using ATEM macros, we have automated the transitions, improving our agility and creative capacity,” notes Noya Castro.

After live production, the output, complete with integrated graphics, is fed into a network attached storage (NAS) device through a 10GB Ethernet network for post production.

Voz Audiovisual produces five programs daily, spread over thirteen recording days each month, including some specials. This equates to approximately 140 programs over two months, totaling around 50 terabytes of data.

“Our workflow facilitates the capture of shows onto the NAS, where camera feeds are synchronized. Our editors then cut and finalize a 35 minute episode, which is subsequently exported and mastered using DaVinci Resolve Studio,” Noya Castro explains.

“With an average audience share of 13.3 percent and 101,000 viewers, the program is well established,” he concludes. “Blackmagic provides a combination of flexibility, a diverse product range, and functionality at a price point that stands alone in the market.”

