CasaWire to Unveil Home + Décor Intelligence-Driven Platform Marketplace at CES ShowStoppers 2023

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amanza–The latest launch from Wire Holdings, Inc., CasaWire, the first highly curated home and décor digital B2B2C marketplace platform with editorial spotlighting designers, artisans, and artists from around the globe, is celebrating its launch at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show Showstoppers media event. On Thursday, January 5, at the Bellagio Hotel, media will experience a first look at CasaWire, which is now available for download on Apple and Android devices.

CasaWire is the first highly curated digital B2B2C global platform that grants interior designers and consumers discovery access to home and décor from up-and-coming and notable brands around the world through a dating-esque swipe feature. CasaWire sits at the intersection of tech and furniture by giving brands concrete data on consumer shopping preferences through data-driven actionable insights. CasaWire builds on the success the company has had connecting the consumer with emerging and established brands in the fashion and beauty spaces, with the FashWire and GlossWire app and web-based shopping platforms.

“The Wires platforms have experienced rapid growth and success because they uniquely capitalize on the combined powers of AI, social media, and mobile commerce technologies to reinvent retail,” said Kimberly Carney, CasaWire Founder and CEO. “As the first B2B2C global marketplace focused on home and décor brands, CasaWire has already skyrocketed to the top of the apple store charts because there is extreme consumer demand for greater access to unique products for their homes, and brands are just as eager to have a new, effective way to reach these consumers. Once again, technology is reshaping how consumers shop and the face of retail.”

Over time, AI features learn customer preferences based on swipes, purchases, and other app interactions to recommend products of interest. Users can discover trending products or search results by country, category, or brand. A private interactive social feed enables designers and consumers to share style ideas, inspirations, and photos. The Spotlight feature regularly introduces consumers to new designers and the faces behind the brands they love through the exclusive CasaTalks interview series. Renowned designers like Barrie Livingstone, Jonathan Adler, Studio Pepe, Karim Rashid, and more will be showcasing design moments in the Rooms feature, which consumers will then be able to shop to achieve a similar look in their own homes.

Amanza Smith, an agent in the Oppenheim Group, star on the hit reality TV show Selling Sunset, and member of the Advisory Board of CasaWire said, “CasaWire is the tool that consumers and designers have always wished existed. Now discovering that distinctive piece of furniture, artwork, or accessory that finishes a space is easy and for the first time global access to shoppable design is achievable.”

CasaWire has partnered with Pink Aid to give back by donating $1 for every download of the CasaWire mobile app to Pink Aid’s mission to provide compassionate support, critical resources and emergency financial assistance to underserved breast cancer patients and their families.

CasaWire is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Follow @casawirehome on Instagram for additional inspiration and behind-the-scenes takes with industry influencers.

About Wire Holdings, Inc.

Wire Holdings has three high-growth B2B2C platforms: FashWire, GlossWire and CasaWire. The company is redefining the way fashion, beauty and furniture brands interact with consumers by giving its customers a truly frictionless interactive experience through real-time digital engagement. All three platforms are two-sided marketplaces with a mission to reframe the fashion, beauty and furniture industries by leveraging technology to provide consumers an opportunity to discover and shop worldwide brands while delivering critical real-time feedback to its partnering brands. Through its market-leading apps and web-based platforms, FashWire, GlossWire and CasaWire customers can shop a curated edit of over 75,000 products, sourced from more than 750 global emerging and established brands. The company is backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, fashion, retail and tech spaces. To learn more about CasaWire, visit www.casawire.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about FashWire, visit www.fashwire.com or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store. To learn more about GlossWire, visit www.glosswire.com, or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

Contacts

Laura Baumgartner



Asylum PR



[email protected]