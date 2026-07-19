Semiconductor and artificial-intelligence shipments power the fastest monthly export expansion in over four years, lifting the trade surplus towards record territory even as protectionist investigations multiply and mainland investment weakens.

China records its fastest monthly export expansion in more than four years, with shipments climbing 27% against the same month a year earlier to reach $412.4 billion, a result Carvina Capital reads as the clearest sign yet of how forcefully artificial intelligence now reshapes the pattern of global trade. The outcome comfortably outpaces the roughly 18% growth economists had pencilled in for the month, and the composition of the surge, weighted towards semiconductors and the components feeding the global build-out of computing power, matters as much as its scale.

The trade surplus widens to $125.6 billion for the month, climbing from $105.4 billion in the prior period and running well ahead of the $119.5 billion forecasters had expected, which places it second only to the $137.9 billion peak recorded early last year. Imports prove equally arresting, jumping 36% on the comparable month a year earlier to a record $293 billion and overshooting the 24% analysts had anticipated for the period, though the origin of that increase rewards closer inspection.

The import boom stems predominantly from industrial stockpiling of semiconductors and technology components rather than any broad revival in household consumption, a distinction that bears directly on how durable the momentum proves. Manufacturers appear intent on getting ahead of supply-chain disruption and further tariffs, a calculation that pulls purchases forward and flatters the monthly figures as much as it reflects genuine demand.

The Senior Vice President at Carvina Capital Pte. Ltd., Stephen Cross, reads the latest data as confirmation that “artificial intelligence has become the single most powerful force in global goods trade today,” and the figures place semiconductors firmly at the centre of the story. Integrated-circuit exports soar 122% against the same month a year earlier, the sharpest advance in thirteen years, while chip shipments across the opening six months reach $192.8 billion, a gain of 96% on the comparable period. Computing hardware, spanning electronic components and computer parts, climbs 56.6% over the first half to $826.7 billion, with artificial-intelligence-related products alone adding 6.9 points to headline export growth over the period.

Underpinning the advance is a steady gain in competitiveness, with China’s share of foundational chip supply widening from 19% to 33% over the past decade and a mastery of 28-nanometre production that sustains a durable cost advantage. That depth extends beyond chips: the country turns net exporter of industrial robots for the first time, logging $8.7 billion in shipments and an 11% global market share over the past year, a footprint Cross regards as evidence that “the competitive gap in advanced manufacturing continues to move in China’s favour.”

Beyond the technology story, the geography of China’s trade shifts in ways that carry their own significance. Shipments to the United States return to growth of about 14% over the month after a long run of double-digit declines through the previous year, while sales to South-East Asia surge close to 35% over the same period and confirm the bloc as the largest and fastest-growing outlet for Chinese goods, with two-way trade running near $982.3 billion over the past year. Exports to the European Union rise 18.5% over the month even as the bloc’s own sales into China weaken, a widening imbalance that pushes Brussels towards a consultation mechanism and a rebalancing it seeks by the autumn.

None of this unfolds without mounting resistance, and the barriers arrayed against China’s exporters multiply quickly. Trading partners open 160 investigations into Chinese goods over the past year, more than double the 69 of the year before, with the number of countries involved rising to twenty-eight from eighteen. American tariffs now average 51.1% across almost the entire range of imports, while the European Union levies duties of up to 35.3% on Chinese electric vehicles and has lifted charges on steel and low-value parcels alike.

The domestic backdrop offers little of the same comfort to set against the export numbers. Output expands just 4.3% over the second quarter, the weakest quarterly pace since the pandemic, while fixed-asset investment contracts 5.7% against a year earlier and property investment falls 18% over the same period. Cautious households add some $1.5 trillion to their deposits over the opening half of last year, crude-oil imports drop 41% over the month to 29.3 million tonnes, the lowest in close to a decade, and the bloc’s goods deficit with China reaches $410.3 billion over the past year, 2.7% wider than the year before.

The picture that emerges is one of genuine divergence, with technology-led exports expanding at a pace unseen in years while protectionism, soft domestic investment and an increasingly restive Europe gather against the broader trend. For institutional investors weighing exposure to Chinese trade, Carvina Capital frames the split between an exceptional technology performance and the pressures building beneath it as the defining consideration, a tension Cross distils in observing that “the headline strength and the structural risks now demand equal attention from anyone pricing this market.”

About Carvina Capital

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Singapore, Carvina Capital Pte. Ltd. (UEN: 201220825D) pursues research-led, long-only public-equity strategies for institutional and professional investors, and currently reviews offerings suited to retail participants. The firm combines rigorous, evidence-based analysis with disciplined risk management in order to compound capital across complete market cycles. Further detail is available at https://carvina.com . Media enquiries: Huacheng Yu, media@carvina.com

SOURCE: Carvina Capital Pte. Ltd.

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