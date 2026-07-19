As Fanatics Fest Takes Over New York, Carmelo Anthony’s Final Knicks Game-Worn Jersey Drops at Infinite Auctions – OTC PINK:MDCE

Iconic Photo-Matched Madison Square Garden Jersey from Melo’s Last Game as a New York Knick – The Perfect NYC Collectible

Infinite Auctions LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), is bringing serious New York Knicks energy to Fanatics Fest weekend with a standout item: Carmelo Anthony’s game-worn final home jersey as a New York Knick.

View the full auction listing and place bids here: https://infiniteauctions.com/

This white Adidas Climacool New York Knicks home jersey was worn by franchise icon Carmelo Anthony on April 12, 2017 – his final game as a member of the Knicks – in the season finale against the Philadelphia 76ers at the legendary Madison Square Garden. Photo-matched and authenticated by MeiGray for first-half use, the jersey features “NEW YORK” across the chest above Anthony’s iconic #7 in orange and blue tackle twill, with “ANTHONY” and #7 on the reverse. It proudly displays the Knicks’ 70th Anniversary patch and carries official team tagging.

Acquired by New York in a blockbuster 2011 trade, Carmelo became the face of the franchise for over six seasons, earning multiple All-Star nods and the 2012-13 NBA scoring title. While the official trade came later, April 12, 2017 marked the emotional end of the Melo era at the Garden – a historic closing chapter for one of the most beloved Knicks stars of the modern era.

As Fanatics Fest lights up New York City this weekend, collectors have the rare opportunity to own a true piece of Knicks history before the auction closes on Saturday, July 25.

“Infinite Auctions is thrilled to offer Knicks fans and collectors this museum-worthy artifact right in the middle of Fanatics Fest weekend in New York,” said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. and Infinite Auctions. “Melo’s final game-worn jersey from the Garden represents the end of an unforgettable era – and it doesn’t get more New York than this.”

About Infinite Auctions LLC Infinite Auctions LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) specializing in premium sports and entertainment memorabilia auctions through its innovative, in-house developed online platform. Visit: https://infiniteauctions.com

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. Visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact Information: Infinite Auctions LLC / Medical Care Technologies Inc. 1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204 Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750 Email: info@infiniteauctions.com Websites: https://infiniteauctions.com | https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Infinite Auctions LLC / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire