CardFree Launches ‘Checkout,’ The Most Comprehensive Wallet Offering for Merchants

Offering All the Major ‘Pays,’ Processor of Choice, Fraud Tools and Gift Card Management

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CardFree, the all-in-one platform empowering merchants to create customized order, pay, and loyalty solutions, is launching CardFree Checkout – an end-to-end payment interface that allows for a platform-agnostic, frictionless checkout, designed by the same team who launched two of the largest mobile merchant deployments in history. CardFree Checkout can also leverage CardFree’s Universal Payment Layer, providing a single API to streamline Delivery, Order Ahead, In-Store Ordering, Text-to-Pay and [email protected] while giving restaurants holistic analytics of individual customer behavior across channels.





Checkout is decoupled from CardFree’s core solutions and can be embedded in any 3rd party’s native app or web solution with the ability to accept a variety of digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo, and more. That means that restaurants can use Checkout as a standalone product for streamlined payments, regardless of their digital ordering provider, POS, or payment processor. Additionally, unlike most other restaurant payment solutions on the market, CardFree Checkout offers built-in protection to identify fraudulent activity pre-transaction as well as 3D-Secure authentication to shift chargeback liability to the issuing bank.

With the rise of digital solutions in hospitality, there has been an increase in both vendor and payment fatigue – driving most brands to multiple reporting venues, and worse, the consumer to muddle through 3-5 different checkout experiences. CardFree Checkout creates a unified payment experience regardless of the medium, meaning customers will engage with the same exact payment process on any ordering platform a restaurant offers – web app, native app, Text-To-Pay for phone orders, in-store kiosk, [email protected], etc. That ease of use and familiarity from guests effectively reduces cart abandonment while a unified source of analytics simplifies data-driven marketing.

“Life has been hard enough these last few years for our partners, payments don’t have to be,” said Jon Squire, Founder and CEO of CardFree. “Oftentimes restaurant operators feel that they are locked into the payment interface provided by their ordering platform provider or POS vendor, so, like all CardFree products, Checkout is another weapon in our arsenal that gives restaurants freedom and flexibility. Our fundamental belief is that our partners’ success is our success and this is another tool to help drive transactions and ease consumer adoption with almost no incremental technological lift.”

CardFree Checkout is a comprehensive suite of payment options that cut across credit, debit, digital wallets, and gift cards, all wrapped with industry-leading fraud tools to minimize the touch points for merchants to go live. Checkout can be paired with any on-premise ([email protected], [email protected], Drive-Thru, Loyalty) and off-premise (Order Ahead, Text-to-Pay) tools to further ease deployment and vendor management.

CardFree’s mission is to be a partner, not a hindrance, in enhancing the customers’ experience. With CardFree Checkout they are doing just that; visit www.cardfree.com to learn how CardFree can assist your restaurant, hotel, or retail operation in going digital.

About CardFree

CardFree provides the only integrated solution to mobilize and enhance the customer experience for maximum ROI. Our award-winning platform provides end-to-end services to engage consumers with offers, loyalty, order ahead, and payments. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has been recognized as a “Fierce 15” company by Fierce Wireless, having the Best Mobile Merchant Platform by Frost & Sullivan, and as Best Mobile Start-up by the MEA Awards. For more information, please visit www.cardfree.com or contact [email protected].

Contacts

For PR/media inquiries, please contact:

Nicholas Holland

[email protected]