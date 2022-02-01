AYOZAT TLC to Distribute English National League Play-Off to North America in Partnership with SEGI.TV

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – May 10, 2023) – AYOZAT has been chosen to be the production and distribution partner for the 2023 Vanarama National League Play-off matches with the intention of live streaming the forthcoming 2023/24 regular season, exclusively for the North American marketplace.

AYOZAT and SEGI.TV

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9210/165527_ayozat1en.jpg

SEGI.TV (OTC Pink: SEGI) and AYOZAT, both minority-owned networks, have partnered to bring the National League football to the North American market in association with Straight Sports.

AYOZAT founder, Umesh Perera said “It is an honor to work with both the National League and SEGI.tv and export English football to North America” adding “this is another great use-case for AYOZAT TLC, our deep technology product.”

AYOZAT TLC was chosen due to its efficiency in live sports with over 14,000 live sports events every year.

Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc., SEGI.TVs’ parent company said, “Streaming league matches on our platform will bring tremendous value to our viewers and advertising partners. We look forward to developing this opportunity for the long term.”

Founded in 1979 and consisting of 24 teams, the Vanarama National League is the fifth highest league in the overall English football system.

Recently, the National League has gained worldwide popularity and attracted global headlines due in part to one of the teams being owned by Hollywood actors.

https://main.segi.tv

https://ayozat.co.uk/

For further information contact

Gabriella Szecsi – [email protected]

https://news.ayozat.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165527