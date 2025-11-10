Capstone Reaffirms $100 Million 2026 Run-Rate Target with Acquisition Closing by December 15th

Acquisition of $15M stone distributor on track to close before December 15; the multi-location business will add revenue, EBITDA, and scale in a fast-growing category.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS), a national building products distribution platform, today announced that it expects to close its acquisition of a multi-location stone distributor with $15 million in annual revenue by December 15, significantly expanding Capstone’s footprint.

The deal, first announced in October, is expected to be immediately accretive to both revenue and EBITDA, accelerating Capstone’s growth trajectory. It further advances the company’s progress toward its $100 million run-rate revenue target for 2026.

Key Highlights:

Transaction on Target: The acquisition is on track to close by early December, after a brief extension of exclusivity from the seller.

Strategic Fit: Adds a multilocation distributor to expand Capstone’s footprint and premium brand portfolio, reinforcing scale and market leadership.

Market Tailwinds: Recent industry research projects a 4.1% CAGR in stone product demand over the next five years, driven by increased adoption among developers and homeowners.

Accelerated Growth Trajectory: Positions the company on track to reach its $100 million run-rate revenue goal by early 2026.

“We’re very excited about this deal as it nears the finish line. It’s another example of our ability to add revenue and EBITDA to the platform with discipline and strong strategic fit,” said Matt Lipman, CEO of Capstone Holding Corp. “We expect to deliver record revenue and gross margins in 2025, carrying momentum into an even stronger 2026.”

This acquisition comes amid strong growth in demand for stone products and complements Capstone’s earlier acquisitions of HHT’s Stone Business, Heller’s Stone, and Carolina Stone. With a scaled presence in one of the building industry’s fastest-growing categories, Capstone is well positioned to capture further growth in the quarters ahead.

Capstone reaffirms its $100 million run-rate revenue target for 2026. The company also reported record gross-margin expansion in Q2 2025, rising to 24.4% from 21.4% in the prior-year period.

About Capstone Holding Corp.

Capstone Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CAPS) is a diversified platform of building products businesses focused on distribution, brand ownership, and acquisition. Through its Instone subsidiary, Capstone serves 31 U.S. states, offering proprietary stone veneer, hardscape materials, and modular masonry systems. The company’s strategy combines disciplined M&A, operational efficiency, and a growing portfolio of owned brands to build a scalable and durable platform.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

Capstone Holding Corp.

investors@capstoneholdingcorp.com

www.capstoneholdingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and performance, including guidance regarding revenue and EBITDA targets, M&A strategy, use of capital, and operating outlook. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a range of factors, including but not limited to acquisition timing, macroeconomic conditions, and execution risks. Please review the Company’s filings with the SEC for a full discussion of risk factors. Capstone undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

