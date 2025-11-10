Arrive AI Growth Spurt Prompts Move to New Headquarters

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network anchored by patented AI-powered Arrive Points™, has moved into a nearly 30,000 square-foot, new headquarters in Fishers, Ind.

The new facility marks a pivotal step in Arrive AI’s rapid growth, providing the space and infrastructure to support the company’s expanding team and continued innovation. The move – from Launch Fishers at 12175 Visionary Way to 9100 Fall View Drive – was prompted by a foundational hiring program that has seen the company grow from six employees in January to possibly 60 by year end.

“This new headquarters isn’t just more space: It’s a launchpad for innovation,” said Arrive AI Chief Strategy Officer Neerav Shah. “It’s where our teams are already prototyping the next generation of autonomous delivery solutions and building a showroom that will allow partners, investors, and the community to experience the future of last-mile delivery firsthand. Talent and vision are essential, but environment converts potential into performance. The right workspace is a strategic asset, not an expense.”

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness welcomed the move.

“Fishers has been striving to become a smart, vibrant and entrepreneurial city,” he said. “The recent relocation of Arrive AI’s new headquarters affirms who our city is trying to become. We are thrilled with their success and can’t wait to further partner with them.”

The facility is already buzzing with activity as engineers and designers develop new prototypes, with plans underway for a state-of-the-art showroom that will showcase how Arrive Points enable secure, autonomous, and climate-assisted deliveries at scale.

Located adjacent to The Yard, Top Golf, and Ikea near Interstate 69, the new headquarters positions Arrive AI at the center of Fishers’ thriving innovation corridor and provides room for additional growth as the company continues to scale in 2026 and beyond.

The Arrive AI team moved into the new space late last month.

About Arrive AI Arrive AI’s patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com and press kit .

