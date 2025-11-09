Cannadelic Global Summit Returns to St. Petersburg on Nov 9 with Groundbreaking Talks on Psychedelics, Love, and Liberation

The Cannadelic Global Summit returns this fall to 2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL, gathering the world’s leading voices in psychedelics, mental health, sexuality, and social justice for a TED-style day of transformational talks.

Headlining the summit is Dr. Angela Fisher, founder of Bionic Bloom Wellness Collective and the Neurodivergent Empowerment Institute (NEI), presenting her provocative keynote:

From Blushing to Bonding: Erotic Neurobiology and the New Language of Love

In this immersive, sensory keynote, Dr. Fisher explores the biochemical ballet behind intimacy-from the science of kissing and blushing to the powerful effects of MDMA in couples therapy. With evocative visuals and interactive pacing designed to stir the nervous system, she invites the audience to experience the same physiological tension as a first kiss.

This keynote, sponsored by NEI and Bionic Bloom, is a call to rewire the circuitry of connection through curiosity, kindness, and radical presence.

Tickets are now available at:https://cannadelic.miami/get-tickets/

Media Contact: Ethan Owens, Executive Director | ethan@bionicbloom.org

Returning Speaker Spotlight: Heather Riley Heemstra

Co-founder of Rockstar Blends

Talk Title: Sexual Healing and the Endocannabinoid System

Back by popular demand, Heather Riley Heemstra brings her sold-out session back to Cannadelic Global, blending her personal story of healing with rich cannabinoid education. With trademark grounded sensuality, Heather guides attendees through how cannabis and plant allies support trauma recovery, erotic vitality, and nervous system balance.

Legal Psychedelic Policy Panel

Michael Minardi, Esq.

Talk Title: Who is Winning the Drug War?

Attorney and activist Michael Minardi offers an unflinching look at the shifting legal landscape of psychedelics and cannabis. A seasoned fighter for drug policy reform, Minardi will dissect the evolving power plays in the U.S. drug war-and how communities can organize for justice.

Neuroscience Meets Psychedelics

Rebecca Neisler, Neuroscientist

Talk Title: Controlled Hallucinations: The Neuroscience of Psychedelic Perception

Rebecca Neisler brings cutting-edge research to the stage, illuminating how the brain constructs reality-and how psychedelics unravel and reweave those perceptions. With insights from her work in cognitive neuroscience, this talk dives into hallucinations, healing, and the malleability of consciousness.

From Court to Consciousness

Alli Williams, Ret. Pro Basketball Player

Talk Title: From Athlete to Alchemist: Finding Purpose After Sports

Former pro athlete turned psychedelic wellness coach, Alli Williams shares her journey from performance-driven living to purposeful integration. Her talk inspires high-performers, veterans, and seekers alike to reclaim meaning and health through psychedelic-assisted therapies and holistic rituals.

Founder’s Keynote

Pete Sessa, Co-Founder of Cannadelic

Talk Title: Unlocking Radical Human Connection for Societal Change

Pete Sessa, the visionary behind Cannadelic, will close the summit with a bold invitation: that the future of psychedelics isn’t just individual healing, but societal transformation. His call to action weaves personal insight, political urgency, and the raw power of collective love.

TICKETS & INFO

Join us at Cannadelic Global, where science, soul, and society meet.

https://cannadelic.miami/get-tickets/

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2025

Location: 2201 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Contact: ethan@bionicbloom.org

SOURCE: Bionic Bloom

