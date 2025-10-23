American College of Education Recognized Among the World’s Most Transformational Growth Companies 

The college stood out among the 3,000 global companies evaluated by GSV Summit

American College of Education® (ACE) has been named to the 2026 GSV 150, a list of the top 150 public and private companies worldwide that are driving transformational growth in digital learning and workforce skills.

GSV, a premier global platform for community and investment in the education and skills sector, evaluated over 3,000 global companies using a proprietary rubric that assessed areas such as revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification and margins profile. The companies on this year’s list were recognized for delivering innovation at scale to give more people access to future opportunities, particularly salient at a time when AI is rapidly reshaping how the world learns and works.

“We are proud of this recognition,” said ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland. “It validates ACE’s unique and innovative approach to higher education, where all our strategic and operational decisions are rooted in the goal of keeping education costs low for our students. With how high student debt levels are, higher education is at a tipping point. ACE’s focus on providing students a positive return on their investment shows that sustainable and affordable continuing education is possible.”

Along with keeping tuition costs low, ACE partners with thousands of school districts, hospitals and businesses to provide their employees with access to affordable upskilling and leadership development opportunities.

The college ensures its graduates are equipped with career-relevant skills by studying labor market trends, job descriptions and other data and aligning its programs to those findings. For example, this year, in response to the increasing prevalence of AI in education, the college created new courses and added content to existing courses to equip students with AI-driven instructional strategies.

“The fusion of AI and education is driving new learning experiences and enabling more engaging learning modalities in audio and video,” says Luben Pampoulov, partner at GSV Ventures. “This transformation is evident in the GSV 150.”

To learn more about how ACE is doing higher education differently, visit ace.edu . To see the full 2026 GSV 150 list, visit ASU+GSV’s website .

