Candescent Turns Business Banking into an Operating Platform

New Intelligent Banking capabilities unify onboarding, payments, and reporting, embedding banking directly into how businesses operate

Candescent, defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today introduced new Intelligent Business Banking capabilities at AXIS 2026, the company’s premier client and partner conference. The new capabilities enable financial institutions to move beyond account access and deliver business banking as a unified operating platform where onboarding, payments, servicing, and reporting connect in real-time.

Most business banking platforms still operate as disconnected tools. Onboarding happens in one place, payments in another, reporting somewhere else, leaving businesses and their teams to stitch together workflows across systems.

Intelligent Banking changes that model for business banking by connecting the workflows that matter most. Banking becomes more than a place to log in. It becomes an operating layer embedded in how businesses move money, manage identity, and understand performance in real-time.

Candescent delivers business banking as a unified operating platform. It brings together onboarding, payments, servicing, and reporting into a single experience that scales with business complexity.

“Business banking cannot be a collection of disconnected tools,” said Brendan Tansill, CEO of Candescent. “The businesses our clients serve are not waiting. They are operating in real-time, and their bank or credit union needs to as well.”

Moving beyond digital business banking

Business banking has evolved, but most platforms still stop at access. Businesses can view accounts and initiate transactions, yet the work itself remains fragmented behind the scenes.

Candescent extends Intelligent Banking into the operational core of business banking, helping financial institutions deliver connected workflows instead of disconnected features.

Key capabilities

Business banking as an operating platform:

A unified, design-led experience across onboarding, payments, and reporting, with workflows that adapt as businesses grow.

Unified money movement:

The Candescent Payment Hub provides a single foundation across payment types, reducing fragmentation, improving visibility, and keeping transactions within the institution’s ecosystem.

Embedded banking and extensibility:

Secure APIs enable capabilities such as onboarding and payment initiation to be embedded directly into ERP systems, allowing banking to operate within day-to-day workflows.

Designed to scale with complexity:

Supports a wide range of needs, from simple operating accounts to complex commercial relationships, while maintaining a consistent experience as controls, permissions, and reporting expand.

These capabilities are delivered on a single operational foundation, with money movement centralized through the Candescent Payment Hub to support approvals, controls, and scale.

That same foundation is inherently extensible, allowing fintech and partner capabilities to be embedded through secure APIs while preserving data integrity, governance, and the end‑to‑end client experience.

“Most business banking platforms were built to display information,” said Gareth Gaston, Chief Product Officer at Candescent. “We built this to move it. Payments, identity, and data now operate across a single connected layer that institutions and the businesses they serve can act on.”

Availability

Intelligent Business Banking capabilities are available as part of the Candescent Intelligent Banking Platform. Candescent is working with a select number of financial institutions to deploy and expand these capabilities throughout 2026.

Media Contact

Kristina LeBlanc – kristina@notablypr.com

About Candescent

Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud‑native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real‑time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen client and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com .

SOURCE: Candescent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire