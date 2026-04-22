Candescent Introduces Votiv, a Mobile Experience for the Intelligent Banking Era

Candescent , defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, today unveiled Votiv at AXIS 2026, the company’s premier client and partner conference. Votiv is an all-new mobile banking experience designed to bring Intelligent Banking to life for financial institutions and the customers and members they serve.

For more than a decade, digital banking apps have focused on making banking accessible on a smartphone. The industry successfully digitized banking. The next step is making it intelligent.

Most mobile banking platforms now offer similar access to balances and transactions. What they rarely offer is context, guidance, or meaningful help in the moments that matter most. Intelligent Banking changes that model. It brings together unified digital experiences with AI-powered real-time intelligence to create banking that is proactive and individualized, helping customers understand not just what happened, but what to do next.

Votiv is that vision made real. Built on the Candescent Intelligent Banking platform, Votiv reflects the company’s Experience-Led. Intelligence-Driven. philosophy by surfacing insight and guiding customers toward better financial outcomes.

“Most banking apps are digital filing cabinets. They store your data and wait for you to do the heavy lifting,” said Gareth Gaston, Chief Product Officer at Candescent. “With Votiv, we are bringing Intelligent Banking to life. It is an experience that doesn’t just show what happened yesterday. It helps customers understand what to do next.”

From Digital Banking to Intelligent Banking

Digital banking platforms successfully unified the experience across mobile and online channels, but most remain reactive tools. As expectations shift toward more personalized experiences, Votiv moves the model from reactive utility to intelligent engagement. By combining contextual data and behavioral signals, the platform delivers relevant interactions at the moments that matter most.

Key Capabilities

Contextual Summaries : The interface adapts based on real-time signals to surface clear summaries and relevant tools, helping customers understand their financial health at a glance.

Actionable Insights : The platform identifies emerging financial patterns and potential friction points, such as unusual spending activity or upcoming cash flow gaps.

Proactive Intelligence: Rather than waiting for customers to seek out information, the platform anticipates needs and surfaces personalized guidance, suggesting when to accelerate debt payments or boost savings based on a customer’s goals.

Designed for the Next Era of Banking

Over time, Votiv will extend beyond mobile to serve as the unified experience layer across consumer, business, and assisted banking.

“Our clients compete for customer relationships in a channel where most experiences look the same,” said Donald Chesnut, Chief Design Officer at Candescent. “With Votiv, differentiation comes from combining great user-centric design with intelligence embedded in every interaction.”

Availability

Votiv will begin rolling out to select financial institutions in the second half of 2026, with broader availability over time.

Media Contact

Kristina LeBlanc – Kristina@notablypr.com

About Candescent: Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com .

SOURCE: Candescent

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