Canadian Health IT Buyers Bring a Connected-Care Growth Agenda to e-Health26: Interoperability, Trusted Data and Measurable ROI

Black Book’s 2026 Canada Digital Health Market Outlook finds a decisive shift from digitization to proof-driven procurement, with Canadian vendors gaining momentum in interoperability, access, AI governance, workflow automation, and sovereign infrastructure

As Canada’s digital health community prepares to gather at e-Health26 in Halifax, new Black Book Research findings show that Canadian healthcare IT buyers are entering the event with a tougher procurement standard for vendors: prove that data can move, prove that Canadian health information is governed, and prove that digital health investments return measurable operational value.

Black Book’s latest Canada Digital Health Market Outlook 2026, based on a survey of 212 Canadian healthcare IT, digital health, privacy, clinical informatics, procurement, analytics, and health-system leaders, finds that Canada has entered a new healthcare technology buying cycle. The next cycle is less about digitizing records and more about demonstrating interoperability, data sovereignty, AI governance, lower platform dependency, cyber resilience, and workflow return on investment.

The report finds that 18% of respondents are attending or planning to attend e-Health26 in Halifax, with participating buyers indicating they will be actively evaluating Canadian vendors, exhibitors, and sponsors aligned to the country’s new procurement priorities.

“The survey points to a more disciplined stage of Canadian digital health transformation,” said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. “Providers are not treating interoperability, data sovereignty, AI governance, cybersecurity and workflow ROI as separate technology issues. They are using them together as procurement tests. That is an important national signal: Canadian health systems are moving beyond whether technology can be deployed, toward whether it can be governed, connected, paid for and shown to improve work at the point of care.

Key Findings: Canada’s Digital Health Buyers Are Raising the Bar

Black Book’s survey identifies three major forces reshaping Canadian healthcare technology purchasing ahead of e-Health26:

1. Interoperability is now a buying gate

The report finds that 96% of Canadian healthcare IT buyers say interoperability conformance is mandatory or heavily weighted in the next major RFP or renewal. Buyers are no longer accepting broad integration promises. They are asking for evidence of FHIR/API readiness, patient-summary support, data portability, transparent API economics, and Canadian integration references.

Black Book concludes that the next Canadian buying cycle is not defined by who owns the record, but by who can move the record across hospitals, primary care, community care, labs, imaging, pharmacy, long-term care, referrals, patient-facing tools, and provincial assets.

2. Canadian data sovereignty and AI governance have become vendor trust requirements

The survey finds 88% of respondents require or prefer Canadian data residency for sensitive digital health workloads. Buyers are also expanding the definition of sovereignty beyond cloud region to include backup location, support access, subprocessors, PHI use, cross-border controls, termination rights, and migration rights.

A separate 74% of respondents prohibit vendors from using Canadian PHI for AI training unless explicitly authorized in writing. Black Book says this makes AI governance a contract issue, not simply a product issue.

3. Workflow ROI is now the financing language of Canadian digital health

Black Book reports that 82% of Canadian digital health investments now require measurable business or operational impact evidence before approval. Buyers are prioritizing technologies that reduce clinician documentation time, speed referral completion, reduce manual work and duplicate entry, lower integration maintenance burden, improve access, and produce predictable five-year total cost of ownership.

At the same time, 70% say SaaS, AI, cloud, or managed-service subscriptions are harder to fund than traditional capital projects, underscoring the challenge vendors face when selling subscription-based innovation into publicly funded health systems.

Canadian Vendors Gain Momentum Around the Core EHR

Black Book emphasizes that Canadian vendor momentum is not a blanket rejection of global enterprise platforms. Rather, it reflects a selective shortlisting shift toward vendors that can supplement existing EHR environments with interoperability, access, referral, workflow, AI-governance, and sovereign-data capabilities.

In Black Book’s Canadian Vendor Buying-Cycle Fit Ranking, the top performers were:

Rank Vendor Score Primary Buying-Cycle Fit 1 Smile Digital Health 89/100 FHIR-native interoperability, data liquidity, standards-aligned health data infrastructure 2 TELUS Health 87/100 Canadian digital health scale, EMR/EHR adjacency, enterprise platform breadth 3 Novari Health / VitalHub 85/100 Referral management, central intake, waitlist management, access-to-care modernization 4 Petal 82/100 Care orchestration, scheduling, capacity optimization, workforce coordination 5 HEALWELL AI / WELLSTAR 80/100 AI health platform readiness, clinical data intelligence, AI-enabled workflow automation

Other Canadian and Canada-rooted vendors identified in the ranking include AlayaCare, OceanMD, Verto Health, ThinkOn, Hypercare, CANImmunize, and Tali AI.

Black Book states that these rankings measure buyer-cycle fit, not market share, endorsement, sales volume, or vendor influence. The strongest performers are those that align most closely with the survey’s dominant buying criteria: interoperability and data liquidity, Canadian data sovereignty, AI governance, budget-defensible workflow ROI, cybersecurity, platform optionality, and total cost transparency.

Global EHR Vendors Remain Important, but Supplemental Buying Is Shifting

The report also evaluates global EHR contenders.. Black Book notes that these vendors remain important competitors in Canada’s acute EHR market and continue to play a central role in enterprise record-keeping. However, the report finds that the incremental buying cycle is shifting around the core EHR. Buyers are increasingly prepared to surround established platforms with Canadian interoperability, referral, access, workflow, AI-governance, and data-sovereignty solutions that can deliver faster evidence of value while reducing platform dependency.

e-Health26: A High-Stakes Marketplace for Proof-Ready Vendors

With 18% of surveyed leaders attending or planning to attend e-Health26 in Halifax, Black Book says the conference arrives at a pivotal point for Canadian digital health procurement.

The report indicates that buyers at the event will be seeking vendors and sponsors that can provide clear answers to the questions now dominating Canadian RFPs:

Can the solution exchange structured data across settings?

Can it meet Canadian data residency and support-access requirements?

Can it restrict PHI use in AI training unless explicitly authorized?

Can it reduce clinician workload, referral delays, manual work, or operating cost?

Can it prove five-year affordability and implementation realism?

Can it work around existing EHR investments without forcing full replacement?

The winning vendors in the 2026-2028 cycle will not merely claim interoperability, AI readiness, sovereign data handling, or workflow value. They will prove it contractually, operationally, technically, and financially.

About the Report

The Black Book Canada Digital Health Market Outlook 2026 surveyed 212 Canadian healthcare IT leaders across hospitals, health authorities, provincial and pan-Canadian digital health roles, primary care, community care, long-term care, diagnostics, mental health, payers, and healthcare operating organizations. Respondents included CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, clinical informatics leaders, IT operations executives, enterprise architects, privacy and cybersecurity leaders, analytics and AI leaders, procurement and finance executives, and provincial or regional digital health leaders.

The survey examined Canadian healthcare IT buyer priorities across interoperability, data blocking, vendor lock-in, Canadian data residency, AI governance, cross-border platform dependency, budget pressure, workflow ROI, procurement timing, cybersecurity, and vendor-selection evidence requirements. The full report is available to Canadian healthcare IT stakeholders on the Black Book website https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent healthcare, technology, and managed services research firm known for client-experience polling, market intelligence, and satisfaction-based vendor performance research. Black Book’s methodology is designed to be transparent and buyer-driven. Survey findings are based on direct user and buyer responses, with no vendor payment, sponsorship, advertising relationship, analyst briefing requirement, or vendor influence determining survey results, rank position, scoring, or inclusion. The 2026 Canada Digital Health Market Outlook marks Black Book’s 21st year surveying Canadian IT and managed services users on client satisfaction, technology performance, and vendor experience.

Media Contact

Research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com 1.800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

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