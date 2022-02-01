Caesars Sportsbook Opens at Red Mile Gaming & Racing in Lexington

State-of-the-art sportsbook accepts its first wagers with the launch of in-person sports betting in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) – in partnership with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming & Racing – celebrated the grand opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Red Mile earlier today. The more than 4,600-square-foot sportsbook in Lexington is the only retail sportsbook in Central Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear placed the ceremonial first bet alongside Chairman Jonathan Rabinowitz of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, Caesars, Keeneland, and Red Mile representatives.









“Caesars Sportsbook at Red Mile brings a premier in-person sportsbook to an iconic Kentucky destination,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “We’re proud to partner with Keeneland and Red Mile to bring in-person sports wagering to life in a way that honors the important legacy they hold in the Bluegrass State. Sports fans and horse racing fans should expect an experience that treats them like royalty, similar to what they’ve enjoyed at our world-class destinations in the region.”

“Red Mile and Keeneland have prepared a premium space dedicated to sports wagering,” said Red Mile Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Shannon Cobb. “We believe Caesars will provide excitement with their sports wagering product that exceeds expectations, and we are excited to invite the public out for the full experience. We hope guests will also take a moment to experience live harness racing, gaming, and great food and beverage while they are with us.”

“Keeneland is excited to team with Caesars and Red Mile, both of whom share our commitment to providing a quality fan experience,” said Keeneland President and Chief Executive Officer, Shannon Arvin. “Sports wagering offers great potential for horse racing to reach new audiences, and we value Caesars demonstrated support of the sport nationwide.”

Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to midnight, Caesars Sportsbook at Red Mile is a state-of-the-art Vegas-style sportsbook featuring five betting windows and an elevated bar area complete with wall-to-wall flatscreen televisions on the first floor and 14 self-service betting kiosks throughout the gaming floor and simulcasting areas. The second level of the venue includes an elevated atmosphere with a variety of comfortable seating arrangements for larger sporting events, views of the racetrack, and full food & beverage service throughout the space.

Caesars Entertainment’s partnership with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming & Racing reinforces the Company’s commitment to horse racing and the expansion of the Caesars Racebook app, which is live in 17 states, including Kentucky. With mobile sports wagering launching in Kentucky on Sept. 28, sports fans 21 and older can download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS and Android, visit caesars.com/sportsbook on desktop, or stop by Caesars Sportsbook at Red Mile to register and take advantage of a special early deposit offer when depositing between Sept. 7 and Sept. 27.

Register and deposit early and start with $100 in Bonus Bets: Register from today using promo code CZRKY Deposit $20 or more between Sept. 7 and Sept. 27, once deposits are permitted in Kentucky Receive $100 in Bonus Bets (one $25 bet the day mobile wagering goes live and three subsequent $25 Bonus Bets every week thereafter) See Caesars.com/promos for full terms



Early mobile app registrants can explore a wide range of live markets and odds – including for every local team – and soon enjoy an elevated mobile sports wagering experience with lightning-fast scoreboards, livestreaming of marquee sporting events, and dynamic in-play betting options with live same-game parlays, and more.

Both online and in-person, Caesars Sportsbook integrates the industry-leading loyalty program Caesars Rewards to deliver a responsible sports wagering experience that treats every sports bettor like royalty. Every wager placed rewards the bettor with Tier Credits that contribute to status and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships, including access to VIP experiences at Keeneland and Red Mile and other extraordinary Caesars Rewards experiences at various Caesars destinations across the United States and Canada.

Responsible gaming education remains a key focus as Caesars Sportsbook expands into new markets, building on Caesars’ standing as an industry leader in responsible gaming. Caesars Sportsbook has tools in place to encourage responsible play coupled with the Company’s enhanced 21+ gaming policy that limits Caesars Rewards® accounts to individuals 21 and older, where allowed by law, and limits all domestic gaming, pari-mutuel, sports, and iGaming options to those 21 and older. This 21 and older policy applies to all sports wagering operations conducted by Caesars Sportsbook in Kentucky.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Responsible Gaming in Kentucky

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Offer Terms

Offer valid and must be physically present in KY. 21+. New users only who use an eligible promo code. Paid as four $25 Bonus Bets. The first $25 Bonus Bet will be issued after Caesars Sportsbook goes live in KY. Additional three $25 Bonus Bets will be applied on subsequent Mondays. Participants must deposit $20+ and account must be funded on 9/28. Bonus Bets must be used within seven days of receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms.

