BVSJ Collaborates with Microsoft to Provide Technology Training for Veterans

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Veterans for Social Justice (BVSJ) is thrilled to announce a new initiative with Microsoft aimed at empowering over 5,000 veterans with essential technology skills and career-building opportunities. This initiative, supported by Microsoft’s Nonprofit Tech Acceleration for Black and African American Communities, will provide targeted digital skills development to help veterans advance in today’s fast-paced digital economy.





With training topics ranging from cybersecurity and coding to artificial intelligence (AI) and game development, this program will provide both foundational and advanced skills to veterans interested in joining the tech field.

“Our veterans are vital to our job force and increasingly proven to be ideal for the technology sector,” said Darrell Booker, Corporate Affairs Specialist at Microsoft. “Therefore, I’m excited that Microsoft is supporting their upskilling through our series of training designed at preparing veterans for careers in AI, Cybersecurity, Software Engineering, and gaming.”

“Our collaboration with Microsoft continues our shared commitment to advancing equity through meaningful skills development, while opening new doors for veterans looking to transition or advance in tech careers,” said Jay Ellis, Board Chair Emeritus at BVSJ. “We’re excited to kick off this program and look forward to launching these training sessions in December.”

Program Highlights:

Veteran-Centered Learning : BVSJ will survey its veteran community to ensure the training aligns with their interests and career goals, focusing on in-demand skills that empower veterans to thrive in competitive tech environments.

: BVSJ will survey its veteran community to ensure the training aligns with their interests and career goals, focusing on in-demand skills that empower veterans to thrive in competitive tech environments. Bi-Weekly Virtual Training Sessions : Starting in December 2024, Microsoft will lead bi-weekly virtual training sessions, equipping veterans with the critical skills needed to succeed in today’s technology landscape.

: Starting in December 2024, Microsoft will lead bi-weekly virtual training sessions, equipping veterans with the critical skills needed to succeed in today’s technology landscape. Pipeline to Microsoft’s MSSA Program: These sessions will also serve as a gateway for interested veterans to apply for Microsoft’s prestigious Microsoft Software and Systems Academy (MSSA) program. Applications will be open from February 17th–March 3, 2025, with the program scheduled from July 7th to October 31th, 2025.

The initiative with Microsoft underscores BVSJ’s commitment to providing comprehensive support and resources to veterans, helping them not only transition into civilian life but also excel in the growing technology sector. The announcement of this collaboration is set to be a focal point at the upcoming Veterans Everyday Empowerment Summit, where additional details will be shared.

About Black Veterans for Social Justice (BVSJ)

Black Veterans for Social Justice is dedicated to providing critical services and support to veterans, helping them navigate the challenges of civilian life through a wide range of programs, including housing, health care, and now, tech training. For over 45 years, BVSJ has been at the forefront of veteran advocacy, assisting thousands of veterans and their families across New York City.

About Microsoft’s Racial Equity Initiative

Microsoft’s Racial Equity Initiative strives to bridge racial gaps in technology by empowering Black and African American communities with accessible digital skills and career pathways. Through its Nonprofit Tech Acceleration program, Microsoft is committed to creating more inclusive tech opportunities and supporting nonprofits that align with these values.

