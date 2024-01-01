Academy Asset Management Veteran Impact ETF (NYSE: VETZ) Selected for Betterment Platform

Investors can now access an investment vehicle that aims to support US veterans’ housing, business, and employment endeavors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Academy Asset Management, a veteran-owned institutional asset manager, today announced the addition of the Academy Veteran Impact ETF (NYSE: VETZ) to Betterment’s Social Impact portfolio. This is the first time VETZ has been made available in a model portfolio, representing a new opportunity for investors to support U.S. military veterans and their families as part of a diversified, managed portfolio.





VETZ is the first publicly traded ETF to primarily invest in loans to U.S. service members, military veterans and their survivors, and veteran-owned businesses. Access to capital is a top challenge faced by veteran entrepreneurs according to the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families, underscoring the need for financial support within the veteran community—a gap the Academy Veteran Impact ETF seeks to address.

“Academy saw an opportunity to design an ETF that mixes capital preservation and yield with the objective to positively impact those who served,” said Seth Rosenthal, Chief Investment Officer at Academy Asset Management. “We are happy that Betterment will bring greater access to this innovative investment vehicle.”

“At Betterment, we are committed to expanding the range of investment choices our customers have,” said Boris Khentov, SVP of Product Strategy at Betterment. “The VETZ ETF fits our criteria of diversification, return profile and social impact, and we are excited to bring it to our customers.”

VETZ ETF’s underlying assets consist of mortgage loans for U.S. service members, military veterans, and their families, alongside small business loans for veteran-owned businesses. To further extend the fund’s impact, Academy Asset Management will donate a portion of VETZ’s management fees to 501(c)(3) organizations that support veteran-focused initiatives.

For more information about the VETZ ETF, please visit Academy ETFs.

About Academy Asset Management

Academy Asset Management is a preeminent disabled veteran-owned SEC registered investment adviser focused on fixed-income funds and separately managed accounts. Leadership and staff have had intensive military training prior to entering and gaining in-depth financial services experience in global capital markets. We are mission driven with a high ethical code, a solid sense of accountability and strive for excellence in the pursuit of our clients’ success. Academy Asset Management is our nation’s first post-9/11 disabled veteran owned institutional asset manager. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and San Diego. Information about Academy Asset Management is available at www.academyassetmanagement.com.

About Betterment

Betterment LLC (“Betterment’) is the largest independent digital financial advisor, using automated technology powered by human expertise to fulfill a singular mission: making people’s lives better. With easy-to-use saving, investing, and retirement solutions, Betterment is built to help people optimize their money, no matter their level of experience or how the market is doing. Launched in 2010, Betterment helps more than 900,000 customers manage over $50 billion with curated selections of low-cost, expert-built investing portfolios; personalized guidance; and tax-smart tools. The company has received multiple awards for its investing app, including Buy Side from WSJ (2024) and Bankrate (2024). Learn more and for additional disclosure on these awards, visit https://www.betterment.com/#award-disclosure.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (866) 631-0504 or visit our website at www.academyassetmanagement.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Agency Small Business Loan & MBS Risk. There is uncertainty as to the current status of many obligations of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac and other agencies that are placed under conservatorship of the U.S. Government. Fixed income Securities Risk. Typically, the value of fixed income securities changes inversely with prevailing interest rates. Non-Agency MBS Risk. Non-agency MBS are subject to heightened risks as compared to agency MBS, including that non-agency MBS are not subject to the same underwriting requirements for the underlying mortgages that are applicable to those MBS that have a government or government-sponsored entity guarantee. Prepayment Risk and Extension Risk. Many issuers have a right to prepay their fixed income securities. Repurchase Agreement Risk. Repurchase agreements may be viewed as loans made by the Fund that are collateralized by the securities subject to repurchase. TBA Transactions Risk. The Fund may enter into TBA transactions for MBS. New Fund Risk. As a new fund, there can be no assurance that the Fund will grow or maintain an economically viable size.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not related to Academy.

