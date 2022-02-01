Built Technologies Names Digital Payment Expert Bora Chung and Engineering Veteran Matt Marenghi as Advisors

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisition—Built Technologies, the fastest growing construction and real estate fintech provider in the U.S., today announced the addition of two industry veterans as company advisors, Bora Chung and Matt Marenghi. Their expertise will help Built drive innovation and value for its customers as the company scales and expands the services on its platform.





Chung is renowned for helping to revolutionize online consumer and business payments in her work as part of the early team at PayPal. She spent nine years at the organization, leading efforts to globalize the platform. Chung also developed the branded checkout product and directed the company’s international expansion and cross-border business. She went on to lead worldwide payments and financing for Apple Online Stores, served as Vice President of new product development at eBay and was Chief Product Officer at eBay Korea. Most recently, Chung served as Chief Experience Officer at Bill, where she had previously been Senior Vice President, Product. She currently serves as an advisor to Korea Credit Data and Generation Investment Management and is a board member of Remitly.

For over 12 years, Marenghi served as Vice President of Engineering at Netflix, during a period of rapid international growth. He led the engineering teams responsible for the user experience as Netflix transitioned from a DVD service to streaming, helping the company grow from 15 million subscribers to more than 220 million along with expanding into original content and supporting subscribers across 190 countries and 40 languages. His team brought the platform to hundreds of devices including smart TVs, gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and mobile and tablet devices. In his long history of driving innovation, he also worked to develop interactive TV platforms and applications for Comcast, TVWorks, Microsoft and WebTV.

“We are incredibly lucky to welcome Bora and Matt as Built advisors,” said Chase Gilbert, Co-founder and CEO at Built Technologies. “Their strategic expertise will be pivotal as we broaden the capabilities of the Built platform and continually improve the builder and lender experience. Bora’s knowledge of the global payments space is second to none, and Matt’s ground-breaking work building innovative, secure digital platforms is a huge asset for our team and customers.”

About Built Technologies

Built is the leading provider of construction and real estate finance technology. By providing a centralized platform for all stakeholders, Built enables increased efficiency, collaboration, transparency, and business agility—with decreased risk—allowing customers to improve the way that the communities around them are built and managed. The Built platform is used by more than 220 leading North American lenders and asset managers, and thousands of developers, home builders and contractors. To learn more, visit www.getbuilt.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Robin Bectel



REQ for Built Technologies



[email protected]

202-936-6335

Kristi Brown



Built Technologies



[email protected]

702-303-3019