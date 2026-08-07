Buc-ee’s Issues Statement Regarding Federal Trademark Infringement Suit Against ‘Beaver’s Mini Mart’

Action Follows Repeated Unanswered Outreach Efforts to Protect Federal Trademark Rights and Prevent Consumer Confusion

Buc-ee’s, Ltd. today issued the following statement regarding its federal trademark enforcement action concerning ‘Beaver’s Mini Mart’:

“Buc-ee’s first learned of ‘Beaver’s Mini Mart’ on October 23, 2025, when owner Vikramjit Singh Boparai filed the Ohio Trade Name Registration (Doc. No. 202529601158) for “BEAVERS MINI MART.” This conflicts with a federally registered trademark held by Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s attempted to contact Mr. Boparai by Fedex on March 5, 2026, and again on April 21, 2026 and received no response. Buc-ee’s made a final attempt to contact Mr. Boparai by having correspondence delivered in person to his store on June 11, 2026 at 1:05 p.m. and still received no response. At this point, Buc-ee’s filed the original complaint in federal court. The mayor of Huber Heights, Jeff Gore advised that Mr. Boparai owns more than 20 convenience stores in Ohio.”

About Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s is a world-renowned chain of travel centers committed to providing cheap gas, clean restrooms, freshly prepared food, and exceptional customer service. Founded in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas, Buc-ee’s operates expansive retail locations across the country. Buc-ee’s is home to the world’s cleanest bathrooms, largest convenience stores, and longest car washes, alongside its widely recognized mascot, Buc-ee the Beaver.

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Email: media@buc-ees.com

Website: www.buc-ees.com

SOURCE: Buc-ee’s

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire