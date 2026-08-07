Boron One Announces Change of Auditor

Boron One Holdings Inc. (“Boron One” or the “Company“) (TSXV:BONE) announces that Smythe LLP (the “Former Auditor“) has resigned as auditor of the Company effective July 24, 2026.

The resignation of the Former Auditor was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure. The Former Auditor has not expressed any modified opinion in its audit report on the Company’s financial statements for the financial year ended June 30, 2025, and there are no “reportable events” (as defined in Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102“)) in connection with the change of auditor.

The board of directors of the Company has appointed De Visser Gray LLP (the “Successor Auditor“) as auditor of the Company effective July 24, 2026, to hold office until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the Company has filed the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from both the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, on SEDAR+, where they are available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tim Daniels

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is a leading company dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets. With a commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, Boron One aims to play a crucial role in reducing the carbon footprint and supporting a cleaner, greener future.

Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One’s shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BONE”. For detailed information please see Boron One’s website at www.boronone.com or the Company’s filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact: Blake Fallis, General Manager

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

info@boronone.com

www.boronone.com Boron’s Public Quotations: TSX Venture: BONE

Berlin: EKV

US: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF

OTCBB: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire