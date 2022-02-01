Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – October 12, 2023) – On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on Oct 14 & 15, 2023 – BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

http://www.b-tv.com/post/btv-showcases-west-red-lake-gold-lion-one-metals-ion-energy-osisko-metals-btv-episode-385

West Red Lake Gold Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) – BTV explores West Red Lake Gold whose fueling growth in the renowned Red Lake Gold District. With a 35,000-meter drill program in 2024 and a forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment, the company is primed for expansion. The mission is straightforward: elevate operations and target production resumption by 2025.

Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) – Positioned to emerge as a prominent high-grade gold producer in the South Pacific. Expedited construction of a 500-tonne per day plant by 2024, coupled with strong performance, offers a unique investment opportunity. With the inaugural gold pour successfully completed and near-surface mining operations underway, Lion One has established itself as the next Fijian success story.

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) – BTV explores ION Energy’s strategic commitment to unlocking Mongolia’s untapped lithium potential. Supported by a strong management and technical team, ION is well positioned to harness this valuable resource. Recently ION strengthened their global supplier status by acquiring valuable lithium assets in the Northwest Territories Lithium District, solidifying its presence in the industry.

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) – Osisko Metals is ready to capitalize on the global copper shortage. With copper demand expected to double by 2050 in line with decarbonization goals, Osisko Metals is positioned as a strategic investment opportunity in Quebec. With a preliminary resource estimate of ~455 million tonnes and crucial infrastructure in place, Osisko is on track to be a leading player in North American copper resources. Backed by CEO Bob Wares and the Quebec Government, Osisko Metals presents a promising prospect for investors.

About BTV – Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg – Saturday Oct 14 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Oct 15 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:

Biz Television Network – Sun Oct 22 @ 1:00pm ET

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183698