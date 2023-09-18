BTV Showcases: Mayfair Gold, Gold Terra, Kodiak Copper, Banyan Gold, plus More Mining Focused Companies

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 14, 2023) – On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on Sept 16 & 17, 2023 – BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

https://youtu.be/XRX8sOukemI

Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) – BTV features Mayfair Gold and their substantial gold resource estimate, led by Patrick Evans. As a pioneer in Canada’s net-zero gold sector, Mayfair Gold’s ESG commitment aligns with its strategic location, secure title, and promising metallurgical tests, fostering strong shareholder potential.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV: YGT) (OTCQX: YGTFF) – Under the leadership of seasoned CEO Gerald Panneton, a 40-year veteran in gold exploration, Gold Terra targets the Yellowknife mining camp with vast land holdings, including a former gold producer boasting 6.1 million ounces. Covering 900 square kilometers, their land holds untapped potential, and the company is committed to cost-effective operations.

Kodiak Copper Corp. (TSXV: KDK) (OTCQB: KDKCF) – BTV explores Kodiak’s strategic position in the copper market. Led by industry veteran Chris Taylor, Kodiak’s MPD project in Central BC yields copper porphyry centers with surface-level mineralization, often with significant gold findings. Located in a well-established mining district in southern British Columbia, Kodiak benefits from operational efficiency and reduced drilling costs, solidifying their role in the copper and gold mining sector.

Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF) – BTV delves into Banyan Gold, a rising star in gold exploration located in Yukon’s Mayo mining district. With a multi-million ounce gold resource and strategic proximity to industry leaders, their AurMac property holds untapped potential, recently revealing a 6.2 million ounce gold resource. Operating year-round and backed by solid finances, CEO Tara Christie’s leadership, and strategic partners, Banyan Gold offers promising upside potential for investors, valued at approximately $10 per ounce in situ.

This episode also features:

EDM Resources Inc. (TSXV: EDM) – A prominent zinc investment opportunity with the Scotia Mine project in Nova Scotia, which is already built and financed for production. Targeting zinc, lead and gypsum mining and leveraging its position as one of Nova Scotia’s largest future mines.

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) – a critical mineral exploration and development company, emphasizing high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland.

Orford Mining Corporation (TSXV: ORM) – Gold exploration in Northern Quebec, holding the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects with high-grade gold and nickel/copper/platinum group metal discoveries. They also have holdings in the Abitibi district and actively seek new gold prospects in North America.

About BTV – Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg – Saturday Sept 16 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Sept 17 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:

Biz Television Network – Sun Sept 24 @ 1:00pm ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 [email protected]. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180548