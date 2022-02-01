BSI Financial Extends Sagent Software Partnership 7 Years to Speed Growth to 1 Million Loans

Deal enables BSI Financial to grow fast in current market cycle with operational precision and cost control

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sagent, a Warburg Pincus-backed fintech software company modernizing mortgage servicing for banks and lenders, today announced a seven-year partnership extension with BSI Financial Services to continue powering its enterprise mortgage servicing ecosystem. As BSI Financial rapidly grows its servicing portfolio to a goal of 1 million loans, they’ll continue to leverage the industry’s only enterprise and default servicing platforms synced by real-time data.





“Renewing our Sagent partnership is a key part of our goal to grow to 1 million loans with operational precision and cost control,” said BSI Financial founder and CEO Gagan Sharma.

“We’re firmly committed to promoting sustainable homeownership for every borrower, and Sagent enables us to provide proactive, informed customer service to borrowers throughout their homeownership lifecycles.”

BSI Financial will continue to power scale servicing operations with Sagent’s configurable, cloud-based platforms, including LoanServ (system of record), TEMPO (default management), Datascape+ (cloud-based data reporting and insights), and LoanBoard (originations-to-servicing onboarding).

“BSI Financial has earned its reputation as a leader in clean, day-one-compliant onboarding and an AI-led approach that ensures data integrity and compliance in their own $50B portfolio and in their clients’ portfolios, and Sagent is honored to continue powering this industry-best experience,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO and President of Sagent.

“BSI and Sagent have worked together to automate complex high-volume tasks for BSI, solve customer issues fast, and adapt in real-time to regulator and investor needs. Collaborative partnerships like this guide Sagent’s roadmap for the future of servicing and help us to set the mortgage fintech pace with our cloud-native, open-API servicing platforms.”

With over $2T in outstanding mortgage balances on its platforms, Sagent and its customers collaborate on open-API models that ensure servicing operations are aligned with cost control, optionality, and real-time policymaking.

Sagent has the industry’s only enterprise, default, and consumer mortgage servicing platforms synced by real-time data. This is the latest in a series of Sagent moves to transform the homeowner experience for financial orgs servicing millions of consumers with trillions in mortgage balances.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit sagent.com to learn more.

About BSI Financial

BSI Financial Services is leading the evolution of mortgage servicing for originators, investors and homeowners. The company brings together a talented team with long mortgage industry expertise, scalable digital capabilities and deep regulatory understanding. BSI Financial is one of the fastest growing mortgage servicers across the industry and currently services more than $50 billion in mortgages. The company is approved as a servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA and VA, approved as an issuer by Ginnie Mae, and rated by S&P and Fitch as a servicer. For more information, visit bsifinancial.com

