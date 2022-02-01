Bruce Singleton, Senior Vice President of Network Development Strategy for MultiPlan, Joins Harvard MedTech’s Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bruce Singleton, an expert in health care provider network development, has joined the Advisory Board of Harvard MedTech.

“Bruce is one of the leading experts in creating strategic provider networks for insurance companies and health care organizations,” states Chris Watson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Harvard MedTech. “His insights on using utilization analytics and population health metrics will be a valuable asset as our Advisory Board considers new markets for Harvard MedTech’s unique Vx® Therapy platform.”

The purpose of the Harvard MedTech Advisory Board is to provide strategic guidance, input on innovation, and help drive market adoption.

Singleton joined MultiPlan in 2015 as Senior Vice President, Network Development Strategy. He leads strategy for MultiPlan’s provider networks and identifies network opportunities using MultiPlan’s analytical and clinical solutions. Bruce has over 20 years successfully leading network development strategy for some of the industry’s top organizations including Aetna, Coventry Health Care and Concentra.

“Joining the Advisory Board at Harvard MedTech will provide a unique opportunity to collaborate with other health care industry experts from a variety of functional areas,” states Singleton. “I was especially intrigued by the chance to make a meaningful impact on how workers’ compensation patients are cared for in the aftermath of a life-changing injury and any patients who suffer from a traumatic event.”

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech’s groundbreaking Vx® Therapy is based on new discoveries on how the brain works. The hybrid platform combines specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement, and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways and assuage the effects of trauma, pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx® Therapy model is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that moves treatment into the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. It also allows the solution to be affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assessment of its value to patients and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

Contacts

Joy Scott



[email protected]

(818) 610-0270