Brown Books Kids Author Encourages Communities to Adopt a Pet for Clear the Shelters Month with Children’s Picture Book: A Friend for Princess Ada

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ada—NBC’s East Texas Live recently featured author Emilee Moore and her debut children’s picture book, A Friend for Princess Ada.





In her interview, Moore stated that “Clear the Shelters Month is all about adopting dogs that wouldn’t otherwise have a home. And I was a very reluctant adopter, but I learned how much joy comes into one’s life when you adopt dogs. I wanted to share that and share how much happiness a person can have when they adopt … If you buy a copy of the book A Friend for Princess Ada this month, 30 percent of all author proceeds will be donated to Clear the Shelters.”

Clear the Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by a division of NBCUniversal. Each year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliates, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear the Shelters events.

BOOK SUMMARY: Princess Ada is lonely and needs a friend. She decrees that the kingdom search far and wide to find her a perfect playmate. As the villagers bring creature after creature to the castle, none will do. A seal is too slippery, an elephant too big, and a sloth too lazy … After much searching, the perfect companion is found. This pet is a combination of the best attributes each animal has to offer! Children will root for Princess Ada and her new pal as they discover fun animals along the way.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Emilee Moore is a wife, mother of two and the proud dog mom of Ridley, Fern and Simon. Emilee has her BA from Brigham Young University and lives in Texas. When she is not writing or parenting her little ones, you will find her reading, baking or going on family adventures within her community. A Friend for Princess Ada is her first book.

ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR: Children’s book illustrator Kim Soderberg has worked as a professional in the industry for the past 10 years. She is known for her use of bright color, endearing characters and rich environments. Kim is a member of SCBWI and has published work with Scholastic, Creative Teaching Press, National Geographic, Animal Tales and Girls’ World magazine.

Contacts

[email protected]