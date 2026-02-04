Brondell Launches Its New Bidet Toilet Seat, the Swash CL150, Engineered to Deliver Exceptional Hygiene Without Electricity

Now available at Costco, the Swash CL150 marks an expansion of Brondell’s product lineup and fast-growing, non-electric bidet toilet seat segment.

Brondell, the leading bidet manufacturer in North America since 2003, announces the release of the Swash CL150 Non-Electric Bidet Toilet Seat. The Swash CL150 is available on Costco.com and in Costco locations around the United States.

The release of the Swash CL150 builds on Brondell’s 16-year partnership with Costco and expands its portfolio of advanced bidets, water filtration systems, and high-performance showerheads.

“Costco has been an outstanding long-term partner,” said Steven Scheer, President of Brondell. “We’re thrilled to bring our latest innovation, the CL150 Non-Electric Bidet Toilet Seat, to Costco members. This new seat is a feature-packed solution that transforms any standard toilet into a bidet in minutes, delivering exceptional performance, hygiene, and value.”

The Swash CL150’s release serves a fast-growing segment of consumers who are looking for a bidet toilet seat that functions without electricity. With a streamlined frame and wrap-over lid, the Swash CL150 offers a sleek, modern design and advanced features that improve personal hygiene and drive sustainability by reducing toilet paper.

The Swash CL150 leverages over 23 years of bidet-manufacturing experience in the North American market. Powered by Brondell’s innovative nozzle design, the Swash CL150 provides a hygienic, personalized wash experience with self-cleaning features that maintain the bidet’s cleanliness during use.

The Swash CL150 top features include:

Sleek wrap-over lid for a modern appearance in any bathroom

Dual nozzles provide separate front and rear washes

Easy-to-use, planet-friendly trivalent chrome-plated control dial adjusts wash mode and water pressure

Self-cleaning, retractable nozzles maintain hygiene between uses

Gentle-close seat and lid with quick-release button for easy cleaning

Sturdy, anti-slip bumpers add stability and comfort

Holds trusted cUPC certification

Durable brass water inlet provides secure, leak-free connection

Continuing Brondell’s commitment to the planet, the Swash CL150 gives Costco customers in North America a sustainable alternative to traditional toilet paper. Toilet paper manufacturing can be an environmentally intensive process, often involving the harvesting of old-growth forests. Featuring dual, hygienic nozzles, the Swash CL150’s eco-friendly wash helps conserve trees and natural resources by reducing the need for toilet paper.

Designed for easy installation and to withstand the stress of everyday use, the Swash CL150’s high-quality parts are user-friendly and built to last. The Swash CL150’s components include a durable brass inlet connection, stainless steel T-Valve, and long-lasting, braided-metal elbow hose. Simple, top-mounting bolts make setup quick and simple without the need for a plumber or complicated tools.

The Swash CL150 joins Brondell’s Costco lineup of products that improve indoor wellness and comfort, including water-saving showerheads, water filtration systems, smart bidet toilets, and electronic bidet toilet seats.

About Brondell:

With over 23 years in the industry, Brondell is the leader in developing products that provide welcome relief, long-term health benefits, and a more sustainable footprint for healthier spaces and routines. The company focuses on customer wellness, harnessing cutting-edge technology to improve health within the home, office, commercial spaces, and beyond. Product development includes rigorous, independent laboratory testing, thoughtful designs, and third-party certifications for a reduction in airborne particulates, waterborne contaminants, and wasteful toilet paper usage. Brondell’s products have earned numerous accolades, including the Best of KBIS Silver Award for Kitchen 2015, KBIS 30 Under 30 Wellness and Health Award 2023, and the KBB Award Best Kitchen Accessory 2022.

In addition, Brondell is the first company to bring to market a bidet toilet seat designed for commercial spaces, including spas, hotels, and more. Whether for business or personal use, each product in Brondell’s ecosystem of solutions is crafted to fit seamlessly and sustainably into everyday life, so that things we do every day-like breathing, drinking, bathing, flushing, and washing-are better for both people and the planet.

Brondell is a Mark Cuban-backed company with a retail presence in 5,000+ stores throughout North America. The company acquired Nebia in February 2023, expanding its Bathe category and building a portfolio of innovative, water-saving technology products.

