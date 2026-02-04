Axela and CINC Deepen Integration to Deliver Next-Level Collections Automation

Upgrades to the integration between Axela and CINC will improve accuracy and efficiency for hundreds of management companies currently leveraging the two solutions.

Axela Technologies, the leading provider of HOA collections technology solutions, and CINC Systems, an innovative management technology partner for community associations, are proud to announce significant upgrades to their API integration. After more than five years of partnership, the two technology providers are eager to deliver first-in-the-industry automation opportunities to their users. These changes promise improved accuracy, reduced labor, and the faster recovery of delinquent HOA assessments.

“Many of our clients count on Axela’s solutions to streamline their collections,” said Ryan Davis, CEO of CINC. “By strengthening our integration, we’re building on that success and delivering even greater value to our mutual customers.”

Auto Submit, a cost-free add-on to Axela’s flagship product Easy Collect, allows users to automatically submit units to collections from inside CINC’s existing workflows, rather than manually reviewing and approving delinquent accounts each month. Mutual customers can manage specific parameters for account submissions to collections, such as aging and balance thresholds, and watch a file be automatically escalated to Easy Collect.

Additionally, data and reporting can now be pushed from Axela’s platform into CINC using the upgraded integration. This capability is a crucial addition to the integration and helps associations better maintain accurate records.

“What’s great about this integration is it shoulders the heavy lifting for everyone,” says Martin Urruela, Axela CEO. “It’s now a fully automated, highly customizable process. We’ve seen clients reduce time spent on unit submissions by as much as 85%.”

Early adopters of the enhanced integration have been raving about the benefits.

“Implementing Axela’s collections platform has transformed how we manage collections for our associations,” said Derek Greene, CEO of Community Association Management, Limited. “With this enhanced integration, we can now automate the full process-from start to finish-within CINC. The time we’ve saved by eliminating manual coordination has been extraordinary.”

This enhanced integration is available today for all CINC and Axela customers.

