Breaking the Studio Social Media Blackout: Caylee Cowan Takes Creative Control and Financial Freedom with Fanfix

Willy’s Wonderland, Frank and Penelope Star Embraces New Revenue Model for Entertainment Talent During Contract Restrictions; Signals Broader Shift from Traditional Influencer-to-Creator Paths

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fanfix announced today that actress Caylee Cowan has joined the brand-friendly creator monetization platform to deepen direct fan connections during film production blackouts — the months-long period when actors are contractually restricted from traditional social media promotion about active projects.









As the lead in acclaimed films, including Willy’s Wonderland and Frank and Penelope, Cowan represents a burgeoning category of working actors who want to grow and maintain authentic fan relationships through exclusive content while also generating sustainable income in between roles.

“My fans have been with me since my early projects – and want more than promotional posts and red carpet photos,” said Cowan. “Fanfix is the first platform that allows me to be me, wholeheartedly and authentically. A lot of what I post either never makes it to Instagram or is posted there weeks before it shows up on my other socials. People who follow me are interested in my creative process, moments between takes, and what it’s really like to navigate this industry as a working actor.”

Recently on the set of Easy, a YA adaptation in Malta, Cowan gave subscribers real-time access to behind-the-scenes photos and videos – content otherwise restricted by studio contracts on traditional social platforms. With features like direct messaging, Cowan is also able to engage fans on a much deeper and controlled level than with traditional social platforms.

“I limit my time on social media personally. It’s very much a curated representation of who I am. On Fanfix, I just post whatever I want whenever I want, and I don’t worry about the aesthetics. As a result, it’s a more authentic representation of who I am,” added Cowan. “With Fanfix, I can interact with the fans who are truly invested in my personal and professional life and engage with my fans authentically.”

Just 2% of actors earn a living wage from acting alone, leaving the vast majority dependent on supplemental income, according to Acting Magazine (2025). Instagram and TikTok require creators to manage brand deals and sponsored posts for revenue. Fanfix offers a different model – direct fan subscriptions built into the platform – with Caylee’s move signaling a broader shift in how actors can maintain creative and financial autonomy.

“Caylee embodies everything audience and content monetization can and should be — talent building their careers and businesses through brand-safe content that respects their artistic and professional integrity,” said Jamie Forster, Senior Vice President of Talent at Motion Talent. “Fanfix delivers real value to actors who don’t follow the traditional influencer-to-creator path, but still want to earn, connect, and express themselves outside the bounds of studio timelines.”

Beyond current projects, Cowan is looking to Fanfix to share behind-the-scenes moments on-set for previous films like The Possession of Gladstone Manor and Hollywood Grit. This never-before-seen material is exclusively for fans while creating promotional value for projects, all within Fanfix’s secure platform that safeguards content from leaking to gossip sites or unauthorized distribution.

“Hollywood is finally catching up to what we’ve known for years – actors are entrepreneurs who deserve the platform that supports their artistry and financial independence,” said Dylan Harari, Co-CEO at Fanfix. “While traditional social media gives talent followers, Fanfix gives them what they actually need: direct fan connections that translate into real income. Caylee is exactly the professionally trained talent we’re excited to empower – actors, athletes, musicians who can build thriving businesses while maintaining industry credibility. We can’t wait to see what Caylee does next.”

Cowan joins Fanfix as the platform expands beyond Gen Z, attracting talent across sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and fashion verticals, most recently including male model Jordan Barrett. With over 15 million users and $170 million paid out to creators, Fanfix continues to set the standard for how creators can monetize their audiences across any category and level of their career.

About Fanfix

Fanfix is the brand-friendly platform where creators share exclusive content and build sustainable businesses without relying on ads or brand deals. Designed for authenticity and creative control, Fanfix empowers creators to monetize directly and connect with their fans through clean, non-explicit content. Since its 2021 launch and 2022 acquisition by global brand accelerator SuperOrdinary, Fanfix has grown to over 15 million users and paid out more than $170 million to creators.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the platform continues to expand into new verticals including fashion, art, and culture. Learn more at www.fanfix.io.

About Caylee Cowan

Caylee Cowan is a professionally trained actress with credits in independent and studio films. Current projects include Easy, filming in Malta, with previous credits including Willy's Wonderland. Upcoming releases include The Possession of Gladstone Manor.

