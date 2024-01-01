AURA ENTERTAINMENT Acquires Lilly Singh’s Sex-Education Comedy Doin’ It from Camelback Productions

Sets U.S. Theatrical Release for September 19

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AURA ENTERTAINMENT has acquired the fearless and laugh-out-loud sex-ed comedy Doin’ It, produced and co-written by its star Lilly Singh (The Muppets Mayhem) in her first leading feature film role. The film will open in theaters across the U.S. on September 19. Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions developed the project with Likely Story, bringing in Camelback Productions, who financed and co-produced the film. The film had its world premiere at 2024’s SXSW Film Festival.





Directed by Sara Zandieh (A Simple Wedding) and co-written by Singh, Neel Patel, and Zandieh, Doin’ It follows Maya (Singh), a 30-year-old software engineer from a conservative Indian family who moonlights as a high school substitute teacher while working on a teen-focused app. When she’s unexpectedly assigned to teach sex education—despite never having had sex herself—chaos and comedy ensue.

With whip-smart cultural commentary and fun, raunchy humor, the inclusive Doin’ It puts a fresh, sex-positive, spin on the classic coming-of-age comedy through the South Asian lens. The ensemble cast includes Sonia Dhillon-Tully (Wedding Season), Sabrina Jalees (I Used to Be Funny), Ana Gasteyer (Saturday Night Live), Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto), Mary Holland (Ghosts), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect Franchise), and Trevor Salter (She Hulk: Attorney at Law).

The film is produced by Anthony Bregman (In The Heights), Erica Matlin (The Half of It), Singh, Polly Auritt (The Kingdom), and Anita Verma-Lallian, under Likely Story, Unicorn Island Productions, and Camelback Productions.

“Doin’ It is exactly the kind of fresh, authentic comedy that defines our slate,” said Marc Goldberg, CEO of AURA ENTERTAINMENT. “It’s wildly funny, sex-positive, and refreshingly honest. Lilly Singh shines as both filmmaker and performer, cementing herself as one of the most exciting voices in film comedy today.”

“I’ve always wanted to tell stories that break boundaries and bring joy,” said Lilly Singh. “Doin’ It does both. We laughed our asses off making it, and I can’t wait for audiences to see a comedy that puts brown girls, awkward moments, and cultural taboos front and center.”

“South Asian stories have been underrepresented in mainstream comedy for far too long,” said Anita Verma-Lallian, CEO of Camelback Productions. “Lilly’s fearless approach to tackling cultural taboos creates groundbreaking conversations that matter to us and our audiences.”

Doin’ It joins AURA’s dynamic 2025 slate, which includes the high-octane action film Trap House starring Dave Bautista (releasing November 14), the buddy comedy Code 3 with Rainn Wilson, Lil Rel Howery, and Aimee Carrero (releasing September 12), and the heartfelt family film K-Pops! with Anderson .Paak (releasing January 2026).

ABOUT AURA ENTERTAINMENT

AURA ENTERTAINMENT is a U.S.-based distribution company built to bring bold, culturally resonant films to audiences everywhere. With an in-house marketing and promo team, AURA delivers high-impact theatrical and digital campaigns designed to meet audiences where they are—and where they’re going. With a growing pipeline of titles across genres and budget levels, AURA will release 10–15 films annually. The company has already acquired 14 titles for its 2025–2026 slate, with additional acquisitions in the works.

ABOUT LIKELY STORY

Likely Story is a bi-coastal film and television production company founded by Anthony Bregman and Stefanie Azpiazu in 2006. Their films have won awards at the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Gothams, Indie Spirits, and Cannes, Berlin, Tribeca and Sundance Film Festivals, among others.

Likely Story’s films include the product of years-long relationships with filmmakers such as John Carney, Nicole Holofcener, Charlie Kaufman, and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and includes the Academy Award-winning “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”, “Foxcatcher”, “Sing Street”, “Do Revenge”, “In the Heights”, “Things Heard and Seen”, “Indignation”, “Begin Again”, “Enough Said”, “American Ultra”, “Our Idiot Brother”, “Synecdoche, New York”, “Please Give”, “The Savages”, “Lovely & Amazing”, “Thumbsucker”, “Collateral Beauty”, “The Circle”, “The Land of Steady Habits”, “Private Life”, “Topside”, “The Half of It”, “Every Secret Thing”, “The Whole Truth”, “Wild Mountain Thyme”, “Downhill”, “Someone Great”, and many others – most recently “Flora and Son” written and directed by John Carney, “Eileen” directed by William Oldroyd, and “You Hurt My Feelings” written and directed by Nicole Holofcener. In TV, Bregman executive produced the series “Living With Yourself”, and re-teamed with John Carney on the second season of “Modern Love”.

Likely Story’s upcoming 2025 & 2026 releases include the series “American Classic” at MGM+ starring Kevin Kline, Israel’s entry for the 2025 US Academy Awards “Come Closer” written and directed by Tom Nesher, “Doin’ It” directed by Sara Zandieh, “Power Ballad” written and directed by John Carney, and David Wain’s upcoming “Untitled Celebrity Pass Project”.

ABOUT UNICORN ISLAND PRODUCTIONS

Founded by Lilly Singh in 2018, Unicorn Island Productions extends Lilly’s passion and commitment to break boundaries in storytelling and representation. Unicorn Island Productions showcases the stories of people long underrepresented and underestimated in media, with a focus on South Asian perspectives. The production house develops numerous projects across film and television including their animated kids series in partnership with Headspace Studios, The Mindful Adventures of Unicorn Island, which is available on YouTube.

ABOUT CAMELBACK PRODUCTIONS

Camelback Productions is a forward-thinking film production company based in Arizona, dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices for the next generation of moviegoers. Through innovative financing models and strategic collaborations, the company brings visionary filmmakers and diverse talent together to tell compelling stories with meaningful representation on screen. Camelback Productions is committed to building a more inclusive entertainment landscape where every voice has the power to inspire, entertain, and create lasting cultural impact. Founded by Anita Verma-Lallian, the company is based out of Arizona with Smita Mehta, MD and Jennifer Verma as partners.

