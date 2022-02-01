BODi Expands its Health Esteem Platform with the Launch of New Mindset Master Classes for Mental Health Awareness Month

Featuring experts and best-selling authors Kelly McGonigal Ph.D., Jonathan Fields, Justin Michael Williams, Maria Sirois Psy.D. and Petra Kolber, BODi invites everyone to make lasting, impactful changes to their mental wellbeing with their all-new and ongoing Mindset content series

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As May and Mental Health Awareness Month gets underway, The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY), (“BODi” or the “Company”) long known for it’s breakthrough fitness and nutrition programs like P90X, 21 Day Fix, and For Beginners Only, is continuing its mission to expand how it helps people achieve their goals and lead healthy fulfilling lives with the debut of their newly launched Mindset channel on the BODi Health Esteem platform.

“As more and more people become aware of the importance of mental health in the post-COVID era, it’s essential to focus on creating a strong and resilient mindset to help us weather the ups and downs of life,” said Petra Kolber, BODi’s Vice President of Personal Development and Mindset. “While BODi’s Mindset content is not a replacement for professional mental health services, it is our hope that it can shed some light on how to begin taking the steps toward making positive changes by celebrating where you are today while emphasizing how a powerful an unwavering belief in yourself and your abilities to face the more challenging times, can make a lasting impact on your Health Esteem and mental wellbeing.”

Available as part of any BODi membership, the new and ever-growing Mindset content library features Mindset Master Classes and weekly content with leading industry experts, including BODi’s very own Petra Kolber; award-winning author, executive producer, and host of two of the top-ranked podcasts, Jonathan Fields; clinical psychologist, teacher, facilitator, and author, Maria Sirois Psy.D.; with new content being added every month from noteworthy experts like —Kelly McGonigal Ph.D. and Justin Michael Williams. Created exclusively for BODi, the multi-video Mindset Master Class Series include:

“Happiness Habits” with Petra Kolber – Learn the science of happiness (yes, it’s a science) along with easy to implement happiness habits that you can use immediately to bring more joy and positivity into your life, and the lives of those around you.

– Learn the science of happiness (yes, it’s a science) along with easy to implement happiness habits that you can use immediately to bring more joy and positivity into your life, and the lives of those around you. “The Good Life” with Jonathan Fields – This four-part master class will cut through the noise and help you discover the simple daily actions that lead to living a truly extraordinary life. Learn how to use the Good Life Buckets to maximize your good life potential and create a life of Vitality, Connection, and Contribution.

– This four-part master class will cut through the noise and help you discover the simple daily actions that lead to living a truly extraordinary life. Learn how to use the Good Life Buckets to maximize your good life potential and create a life of Vitality, Connection, and Contribution. “Calm Your Mind” with Maria Sirois – coming May 22, join clinical psychologist and author Maria Sirois on a journey to meet your magniﬁcent self. In this five-part series, Maria shares soul stirring stories and personal experiences, along with practical tips and science-based strategies you can use to stop the negative spin of your mind. You will learn how to grant yourself permission to be human, permission to be magniﬁcent, and how to discover your own north star and create a life that energizes you and strengthens your Health Esteem.

– coming May 22, join clinical psychologist and author Maria Sirois on a journey to meet your magniﬁcent self. In this five-part series, Maria shares soul stirring stories and personal experiences, along with practical tips and science-based strategies you can use to stop the negative spin of your mind. You will learn how to grant yourself permission to be human, permission to be magniﬁcent, and how to discover your own north star and create a life that energizes you and strengthens your Health Esteem. “The Perfection Detox” with Petra Kolber—coming June 26, join Petra Kolber, author of the best-selling book The Perfection Detox, as she distills her seven-year journey of overcoming her struggles with perfectionism while working in the fitness industry. This Mindset master class is based on the science of positive psychology to help you remember that you already have everything you need inside of you and that now you don’t need to be perfect — to be perfectly amazing.

Other Mindset Master Classes and Experts coming soon:

Kelly McGonigal Ph.D.—TED Speaker, and best-selling author, brings a new Mindset Master Class based on her book: The Willpower Instinct . With Kelly, you will learn how self-control works, why it matters and what you can do to get more of it—coming July 24.

. With Kelly, you will learn how self-control works, why it matters and what you can do to get more of it—coming July 24. Justin Michael Williams–meditation teacher, author, and Grammy nominated recording artist, brings a new Mindset Master Class that speaks to meditation in a new and compelling way—coming August 28.

“What’s so unique about the addition of the Mindset channel to the BODi platform is its integration with our flexible fitness and nutrition programs,” said Carl Daikeler, Chairman & CEO of BODi. “Bringing the benefits of physical health together with a resilient and growth mindset, resulting in a strong self-esteem, is a combination which defines the category of Health Esteem.”

And in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, BODi will highlight key excerpts from each of these inspiring Mindset Master Classes throughout May on its social platforms (@BODi), giving people everywhere a glimpse of their best tips to help them begin improving their Health Esteem and strengthening their mindset.

With a membership to BODi’s digital platform, members gain access to this powerful but easy to follow Mindset content, thousands of workouts, and 100+ programs from Super Trainers Shaun T, Autumn Calabrese, Amoila Cesar, Joel Freeman, Jennifer Jacobs, Megan Davies, and more—plus simple eating plans with over 1,000 delicious recipes, including superfood dessert recipes that will blow your mind!

Visit BODi.com or download the BODi app on the Apple App Store or Google Play to learn more and get started on your own Health Esteem journey. For more updates, follow along on social media @BODi, @BODiStories and with #WeAreBODi.

About BODi

Headquartered in Southern California, BODi is a leading digital fitness, nutrition, and mindset subscription company with over two decades of creating innovative content and nutritional supplements designed to support and enrich strong Health Esteem. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is the parent company of BODi. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

What is Health Esteem?

Health Esteem is the ability to celebrate who you are today while still being excited for the person you wish to become in the future. A strong Health Esteem routine includes moving your body daily, fueling your body with nutritious food, and feeding your mind thoughts that bring out the best in you.

About Petra Kolber

BODi VP of Personal Development and Mindset, Petra Kolber brings a combined 30 years of experience in personal development and fitness to help us tame our inner critic and unleash joy. She has choreographed and starred in 60 award-winning videos and fitness programs, contributed to national fitness magazines, and was named Health Magazine’s Fitness Crusader of the Year. As a Positive Psychology Performance Coach, global workshop leader, and keynote speaker, Petra combined decades of experience with the science of positive psychology in her first book, The Perfection Detox.

About Jonathan Fields

Jonathan Fields is a dad, husband, award-winning author, executive producer, and host of two of the top-ranked podcasts in the world, Good Life Project® and SPARKED™. He is also the founder of a series of companies focused on human potential, currently serving as CEO of Spark Endeavors, where he developed the groundbreaking Sparketype® Assessment, which has been tapped by over 650,000 individuals and organizations to identify, embrace, and cultivate work that makes people come alive. Jonathan’s work has been featured widely in the media, from The New York Times, FastCompany, and the Harvard Business Review to Oprah Magazine, Parade, Reader’s Digest and many more.

About Maria Sirois

Maria Sirois is a master teacher, facilitator and author. As a clinical psychologist (Psy.D.) and global consultant, she focuses on the resilience of the human spirit particularly when under chronic stress, during signiﬁcant transitions, and/or when feeling the shock of wholesale change. A global presence in her ﬁeld, she has presented on the largest stages, with leading ﬁgures in business, education, and health. Known for her wisdom, authenticity and humor, Maria brings a wealth of perspective from decades of study in the mind/body medicine and resilience disciplines. Maria is the author of two books: A Short Course in Happiness After Loss (And Other Dark, Difﬁcult Times) and Every Day Counts, and is a TEDx speaker.

About Kelly McGonigal

Kelly McGonigal is a health psychologist who specializes in understanding the mind-body connection. She is the bestselling author of The Willpower Instinct and The Upside of Stress. Her latest book, The Joy of Movement, explores why physical exercise is a powerful antidote to the modern epidemics of depression, anxiety, and loneliness.

About Justin Michael Williams

From growing up with gunshot holes outside of his bedroom window to sharing the stage with Marianne Williamson and Deepak Chopra, Justin Michael Williams knows well the power of healing to overcome. He is an award-winning author and speaker, and Grammy-nominated recording artist who has been featured by The Wall Street Journal, Grammy.com, Yoga Journal, Billboard.com, The Root, and SXSW®. With his groundbreaking book Stay Woke and over a decade of teaching experience, Justin has become a pioneering voice for diversity and inclusion in wellness.

