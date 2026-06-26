Bluewater Names Sarah Andreadakis Chief of Staff & Integrations as Agency Continues to Accelerate Growth

25-Year Industry Veteran and Eight-Year Bluewater Leader Steps Into New Role During Agency’s Next Phase of Growth

Bluewater announces the promotion of Sarah Andreadakis to Chief of Staff & Integrations. The appointment takes effect as Bluewater continues to expand through strategic partnerships, deepening its capabilities across agency services, branded entertainment, and product commerce.

In her new role, Andreadakis will lead the operational integration of Bluewater’s growing family of companies, with a focus on streamlining systems, driving efficiencies, and building the infrastructure that allows the Bluewater family of companies to scale. Her work will center on putting the right processes in place to support the agency’s continued growth across all verticals.

“Sarah has an extraordinary ability to turn ambitious ideas into operational reality,” said Andy Latimer, CEO and Founder of Bluewater. “She has been an exceptional force in growing this company, and there is no one better positioned to lead us through this next phase. Her promotion to Chief of Staff & Integrations reflects both the complexity of what we are building and our complete confidence in her ability to bring it all together.”

“It is an honor to step into this role at a time when Bluewater is growing in ways that are truly exciting,” said Sarah Andreadakis. “The opportunity in this role is to make an already exceptional organization operate at an even higher level, and I am looking forward to working across every part of the Bluewater family of companies to build the kind of infrastructure that lets great people do their best work.”

Andreadakis joined Bluewater in June 2018 as Vice President of Client Development, bringing more than two decades of advertising and media experience and a track record of building high-performing programs for some of the industry’s most demanding brands. Over eight years, she rose through the organization to most recently serve as Executive Vice President of Account Management & Operations, where she aligned people, processes, and platforms across the agency and oversaw operational excellence in forecasting, budgeting, client retention, and cross-department execution.

Her client work has spanned complex and competitive categories, including partnerships with Weber, Blackstone, Jacuzzi Bath Remodel, and Kohler, among others.

About Bluewater

Bluewater is a fully converged advertising and production agency that unites strategy, creative, production, media, and commerce under one roof. Founded over 25 years ago and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, with offices and fulfillment operations in Memphis, Tennessee, Bluewater delivers measurable brand growth through creative storytelling, branded entertainment, and AI-driven media mix models spanning traditional, OTT/CTV, and digital channels. Learn more at www.bluewater.tv .

Media Contact:

Madeleine Sky

Director, Marketing & Operations

Bluewater

msky@bluewater.tv | (813) 944-2969

SOURCE: Bluewater

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire