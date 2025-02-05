BLIND SQUIRREL GAMES OPENS COLOMBIA STUDIO

Studio expands its global presence to best support publisher needs;

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Premier full-service video game development studio Blind Squirrel Games , behind landmark titles like Bioshock The Collection, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and the upcoming original studio game Cosmorons , today announced Blind Squirrel Games Colombia, a new service-based studio. The new hub expands Blind Squirrel Games’ global footprint, which also includes teams in California, Texas, and New Zealand, enabling the studio to fulfill a strategic business goal of providing cost-effective, premium AAA development services.

“Blind Squirrel Games Colombia marks an important milestone for our studio as we celebrate our 15th anniversary,” said Blind Squirrel Games CEO and Founder Brad Hendricks. “We’ve grown into a worldwide network of development excellence, increasing not just our capacity, but our creative POV and technical capabilities to provide incredible value to our partners. With Blind Squirrel Games Colombia working hand-in-hand with our other teams, we’re now able to deliver unmatched efficiency in addition to market-leading innovation for all of our projects.”

Formerly operating as Distributed Development (known for its deep software development expertise with clients such as Microsoft), Blind Squirrel Games Colombia will continue to be overseen by its previous studio head, Eric Herrera, who takes on the role of Studio Director. Based in the fast-growing videogame development community of Manizales, Colombia, Blind Squirrel Games Colombia looks to expand significantly in 2025 to 25-30 employees in a new location within the city.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Blind Squirrel Games over the past year on the multiplayer co-development for the PlaySide Studios title, Age of Darkness: Final Stand and other projects to explore a potential partnership,” said Blind Squirrel Games Colombia Studio Director Eric Herrera. “As our teams easily collaborated with one another, it became clear that formally joining forces would be mutually beneficial. Beyond our studio initiatives, we also look forward to also playing a central role in nurturing and growing talent in the region.”

“Under Eric’s indelible leadership, his team has produced amazing work and custom-built technology,” added Hendricks. “We’re excited to push the boundaries of what we’re able to create together.”

Specializing in engineering innovation, Blind Squirrel Games Colombia has pioneered an Unreal Engine-based AI tool that’s being implemented across the studio’s systems globally. The proprietary tool looks to optimize project output efficiencies, including reducing port completion times.

The acquisition has closed with terms not publicly disclosed.

About Blind Squirrel Games

Blind Squirrel Games is a full service video game studio with passionate, talented and experienced game developers dedicated to creating unparalleled gaming experiences across all media. Established 15 years ago with presence in Irvine, CA, Austin, TX, Manizales, Colombia, and Auckland, New Zealand, the studio has worked on some of the most significant and beloved AAA titles in the industry, as well as developed its own original IP. Blind Squirrel Games combines small studio values with big studio ambitions, cultivating a diverse, collaborative, and creative environment that promotes employee well-being. For more information, please visit: www.blindsquirrelentertainment.com .

