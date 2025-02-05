77% of Game Developers Believe Not Enough QA is Being Done, New Report Finds

The new report from modl.ai, based on survey data from over 300 game developers, features insights from experts formerly of Netflix, Microsoft, Jagex, Reliance, and more.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — modl.ai , a leading innovator in behavioral AI tools for game development, has released The State of Games QA . Based on a survey of over 300 U.S. professional game developers, the report is enriched by insights from world-class QA experts with tenures at Netflix, Epic, Microsoft and more. The report reveals key trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of quality assurance (QA) in the gaming industry.

“The report explores how games studios are turning to AI to refine QA processes and optimize resources.”

Results suggest that as games grow in complexity and player expectations reach new heights, QA teams are under immense pressure to deliver flawless experiences on tight schedules and budgets. The State of Games QA explores how studios are turning to automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to refine QA processes, optimize resources, and ensure release stability in an increasingly fast-paced industry.

Key insights include:

77% of developers report conducting less QA than necessary for recent releases, citing time and resource constraints.

report conducting less QA than necessary for recent releases, citing time and resource constraints. 94% of developers believe AI will play a critical role in the future of QA and see automated bug detection as a key benefit.

believe AI will play a critical role in the future of QA and see automated bug detection as a key benefit. Only 18% of developers feel fully prepared to integrate AI across all existing QA processes.

feel fully prepared to integrate AI across all existing QA processes. 51% of developers expressed increased interest in joining studios that actively use AI in QA.

“Game development budgets are climbing to thrilling new heights, which is great news for the industry, but that means more opportunities for bugs. AI offers a solution to that,” said Christoffer Holmgård, CEO of modl.ai. “Survey results show that while the industry recognizes the transformative potential of AI in QA, many developers are still searching for practical ways to adopt it. At modl.ai, we’re committed to bridging that gap by offering AI-powered tools that make testing smarter, faster, and more accessible, empowering studios to release games with confidence.”

Expert guidance from industry leaders

A highlight of the report is the in-depth analysis provided by contributing experts with professional backgrounds in QA and operations at world-renowned studios. Among these voices are:

Henry Golding , Senior Test Engineer at Netflix, discussing the transformative potential of AI in reducing repetitive tasks and elevating the role of QA professionals.

, Senior Test Engineer at Netflix, discussing the transformative potential of AI in reducing repetitive tasks and elevating the role of QA professionals. Rob Sandberg , former production executive at Reliance Games and Gram Games, providing insights into the critical role of early QA involvement in game production.

, former production executive at Reliance Games and Gram Games, providing insights into the critical role of early QA involvement in game production. Dajana Dimovska , CEO of Indium Play and Co-CEO at NapNok Games, emphasizes the importance of aligning QA budgets with the increasing scale and complexity of game development.

, CEO of Indium Play and Co-CEO at NapNok Games, emphasizes the importance of aligning QA budgets with the increasing scale and complexity of game development. Ben Wibberley , founder of Digital Age Quality Assurance and former VP of Games Operations at Jagex, offering strategies for prioritizing high-impact bug fixes to enhance player satisfaction.

These expert perspectives combine with survey data to present actionable recommendations for developers and studios seeking to embrace AI-driven efficiency.

Discover the future of games QA

The State of Games QA is available for free download on the modl.ai website. Developers, QA professionals, and industry stakeholders are encouraged to explore the report to gain a deeper understanding of how AI and automation are reshaping modern games QA.

Download the full report here: https://insights.modl.ai/state-of-games-qa-report

