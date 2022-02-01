Blackpoint Cyber Launches Three Product Features

Rely on Blackpoint’s innovative ecosystem to defend your ever-evolving work environment

ELLICOTT CITY, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackpoint Cyber, a leading technology-focused cybersecurity company, has released three product features this fall, as they look ahead to 2023.

“I am consistently blown away by the Blackpoint Cyber team. Our desire to improve the security posture for our partners is an ongoing journey as we continue to expand an ecosystem of products which address the needs of MSPs and customers in todays’ dynamic threat landscape. As someone with previous experience in the MSP space, it is refreshing to see how much our team really loves the channel and strives to regularly provide additional value by helping MSPs to secure themselves as well as their customers,” said Justin Weller, Director of Business Development at Blackpoint Cyber.

Blackpoint partners can stay ahead of cyberthreats with the following products:

Security Configuration Benchmarks for M365 – Vulnerability Mapping to CIS Benchmarks for Cloud Environments

CIS foundation benchmark for M365 and Azure provide prescriptive guidance for establishing a secure baseline configuration. Blackpoint has reviewed every control on your behalf and made recommendations on several to harden your customer environments. Now you can compare your security measures to Center of Internet Security Benchmarks directly in the Blackpoint portal. Assess your standing against these internationally recognized security standards and implement the recommended changes to reduce the attack surface in cloud tenants.

MDE Vulnerability Report—Security Visibility Unlocked

The capabilities of Blackpoint’s product bundle, Blackpoint Response, have grown. With Managed Defender for Endpoint, we’ve introduced internal vulnerability reporting to help you better assess your customers’ security posture, directly within the portal. The reports include recommendations for remediation and simplify the process to action them. Improvements based on the reports may pertain to expiring certificates, device exposure, or vulnerable software.

macOS Agent—The Power of MDR Within Your Mac

After many requests from their partner community, due to a lack of true Mac MDR, Blackpoint’s flagship MDR product, SNAP-Defense, is now available to monitor and respond to threats on Apple devices running macOS. As the macOS market share in business settings continues to grow, Blackpoint partners now have the capability to provide protection to those assets.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber offers the only world-class, nation-state-grade cybersecurity ecosystem serving the MSP community. Using its own software and SOC, Blackpoint’s true 24/7 MDR service not only detects breaches earlier than any other solution on the market, but also provides an actual response rather than just an alert to keep your and your clients’ networks safe from widespread damage.

