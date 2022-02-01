Blackmagic Design Announces New DeckLink IP HD

New family of capture and play back PCIe cards for 2110 IP broadcast systems.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAB 2023 – Blackmagic Design today announced DeckLink IP, a new family of PCIe cards that capture and playback 10-bit uncompressed, broadcast quality video directly into 2110 IP based broadcast systems. DeckLink IP cards support multiple video channels plus each channel can capture and play back at the same time. DeckLink IP provides total IP network security as all video is captured and played back using the DeckLink IP’s frame buffers, which act like a video based firewall isolating the ethernet port from anything other than video and audio. DeckLink IP will be available in June from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide from US$345.





The DeckLink IP will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2023 booth #N2601.

DeckLink IP cards are the easiest way to capture and play back video directly into 2110 IP based broadcast systems. They have the same DeckLink features so all customers existing software will just work. This means customers can build racks of servers generating broadcast graphics, virtual sets, or GPU based AI image processing, all directly integrated into 2110 IP broadcast infrastructure. Customers can even use DaVinci Resolve for 2110 IP based broadcast editing workstations! DeckLink IP features a high speed PCIe connection so it works on the latest Mac Pro, Windows and Linux computers.

There are three models in the new DeckLink IP family. DeckLink IP HD features 3 channels of capture and playback to 2110 IP broadcast systems via a single RJ45 style Ethernet connection. DeckLink IP HD Optical features 3 channels of capture and playback to 2110 IP broadcast systems via an SFP based optical fiber Ethernet connection. DeckLink IP/SDI HD allows connection to both 3G-SDI and 2110 IP systems. This model has 2 capture and playback channels to 2110 IP via RJ45 Ethernet, 3G-SDI and reference out. All models support 720p, 1080i and 1080p video standards up to 1080p60.

DeckLink IP cards conform to the SMPTE ST2110 standard for IP video, which specifies the transport, synchronization and description of video, audio and ancillary data over managed IP networks for broadcast. It also keeps video sources in sync using a common PTP clock. DeckLink IP supports SMPTE-2110-20 uncompressed video, SMPTE-2110-21 traffic shaping/timing, SMPTE-2110-30 audio and SMPTE-2110-40 for ancillary data. The big advantage of SMPTE 2110 is all video, audio and ancillary data are transported independently over the network. Plus DeckLink IP supports multicast, which is an extremely efficient way of distributing video, audio and data from a single source to multiple destinations.

The problem with computers and 2110 IP video networks is the vulnerability to rogue software or even hackers. That’s because anyone can send data to the computer’s Ethernet connection. However DeckLink IP eliminates this problem because all video is transferred using frame buffers. It’s like a video based firewall. This means the DeckLink IP Ethernet port is isolated from anything other than video and audio. Instead, like all DeckLink cards, the video and audio are transferred to on board DeckLink frame buffers where video playback is managed and then converted to 2110 IP video channels. This means it’s totally impossible for rogue software or hackers to access the 2110 IP network directly.

With a high speed 4 lane PCI Express interface, DeckLink IP cards feature a PCIe connection to the host computer that’s fast enough to handle multiple HD video channels, as well as simultaneous capture and playback on each of the channels. With PCI Express, customers get very low latency combined with highly accurate time synchronization to the software that’s capturing or playing video. Only DeckLink IP cards give customers this performance all while using a simple and low cost 4 lane PCIe connection. This means customers can install DeckLink IP into compact and very low cost computers. Plus DeckLink IP HD and DeckLink IP HD Optical are low profile, so they can be installed in rack mount servers.

DeckLink IP connections are multi rate so they support all SD and HD formats. Plus the DeckLink IP/SDI model includes both 2110 IP and 3G-SDI on the same card, so it can connect to all their existing SDI broadcast equipment, while simultaneously connecting to new IP based infrastructure. Or customers can just use the 3G-SDI output for local monitoring. In standard definition, DeckLink IP supports both 525i59.94 and 625i50 standards. In high definition, DeckLink IP cards support all 720p video standards up to 720p60, all 1080 interlaced standards up to 1080i60 and all 1080p standards up to 1080p60. Plus there is no complex change over as the cards can switch instantly to a new video standard.

DeckLink IP cards are designed to support the highest quality video. Customers get support for capture and playback to popular video formats such as Apple ProRes, DNxHD or even 10-bit uncompressed, so users are never locked into a single file format. 10-bit is the most commonly used television standard as colors can be represented with 4 times the precision of 8-bit video. Only working with 10-bit uncompressed video will ensure all images are a perfect pixel for pixel clone of the original source, so users are always working at the absolute highest quality possible. This means customers get the sharpest green screen keying, seamless VFX compositions and superior color correction.

DeckLink IP supports all popular video software, so users are free to work with the tools customers already know and like. DeckLink IP is perfect for using DaVinci Resolve as a 2110 IP based broadcast editing and color correction solution. Because DeckLink IP supports capture and playback at the same time, customers can even use the live grading feature in DaVinci Resolve to capture video, apply color correction and then output it all at the same time. DeckLink IP also works with other editing software including Final Cut Pro, Media Composer, Premiere Pro and more. Customers can even create stunning visual effects with Fusion, After Effects and Photoshop. Plus a Windows WDM driver is also included.

When customers need to run their broadcast programming remotely, for either a large broadcast network or local television station, DeckLink IP can be easily combined within their custom broadcast automation systems. There are so many fantastic automation tools and on the Mac platform, customers can use Tools On Air just: Broadcast Suite, Softron OnTheAir, MovieRecorder and OnTheAir CG. On the Windows platform, customers get compatibility with Vidblaster X, Studio and Broadcast, Uniplay and Playbox AirBox. These powerful software tools work with DeckLink IP to manage all types of broadcast automation tasks, and they are proven solutions that are currently running thousands of television stations worldwide.

DeckLink IP works the same as other DeckLink cards, so it’s also fully compatible with popular video and audio streaming software. This means customers can build streaming workstations that let customers live stream to millions of global viewers online. On the Mac, customers get fantastic streaming solutions such as Open Broadcaster, Wirecast, Livestream Producer and more. When streaming on Windows, customers get compatibility with Open Broadcaster, Xsplit Broadcaster, Wirecast and Livestream Producer. With DeckLink IP, customers can take any 2110 IP feed and convert into live streams to as many online platforms as customers need. Or with the ATEM Streaming Bridge, customers can even link up remote broadcast networks.

Available free with all DeckLink cards is an advanced developer SDK for Mac, Windows and Linux that customers can download free of charge. The developer SDK makes it easy to develop their own custom solutions for in house use, or to sell to other broadcasters. The DeckLink SDK provides low level control of hardware when customers need flexibility, as well as high level interfaces which are a lot easier to use when customers need to perform more common tasks. Thousands of manufacturers and developers use Blackmagic DeckLink cards in their products, so customers get the confidence that the DeckLink SDK will provide a solid foundation for developing commercial quality broadcast solutions.

“Developers have been asking us for a solution to be able to capture and play back 10-bit, uncompressed video directly into 2110 IP broadcast systems,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “What’s really exciting is that DeckLink IP also provides a secure video network, as the frame buffers act like a video based firewall to protect their network from rogue software or hackers. This means that developers can now build 2110 IP video networks that are incredibly secure.”

Availability and Price

DeckLink IP will be available in June from US$345, excluding duties, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

