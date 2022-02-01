Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G

Rack mount converter with 10G Ethernet for converting 3G-SDI to SMPTE 2110 IP.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAB 2023 – Blackmagic Design today announced the Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G, a new rack mount converter which converts 3G-SDI devices to 2110 IP broadcast systems. The new Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G features 10G Ethernet which means it can support up to 3 separate 3G-SDI video channels at the same time. Each channel has independent inputs and outputs, for connecting up to 6 different SDI devices. Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G includes an elegant front panel with a color LCD for monitoring, menus and diagnostics. Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G will be available in June from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$595.





The Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2023 booth #N2601.

The Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G has been designed to integrate any 3G-SDI equipment into 2110 IP broadcast systems. Its rack mount design means it can be installed in equipment racks right next to the equipment users are converting. The Universal Rack Shelf lets customers install up to 3 Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G units side by side for a total of 9 separate input and output channels in a single rack unit. They can also be remote managed over Ethernet. With conversion to and from 3G-SDI in the same unit, it can handle a wide range of equipment. Simply add a Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G to live production switchers, disk recorders, playback servers, streaming processors and more.

Unlike using a mess of mini converters, Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G is rack mountable and includes a front panel with LCD, so customers can walk up and change settings at any time. The front panel LCD also has the benefit of allowing live video monitoring of all input and output channels. Plus, the LCD includes network diagnostics tools to assist in diagnosing problems in complex 2110 IP broadcast systems. The LCD also includes routing menus for selecting the IP source for each of the 3G-SDI outputs. It’s just like a mini router. With active fan based cooling, the converters will stay cool, even when rack mounted side by side. For redundancy, customers also get both AC and PoE+ Ethernet power.

The Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter includes 3 x 3G-SDI outputs and 3 x 3G-SDI inputs with loop outputs. Plus the 10G Ethernet connection supports 3 input and 3 output channels all at the same time. The channels are independent so they can be completely different video standards. Each 3G-SDI input features re-sync, so customers can connect any SDI source and the input video will be re-timed to the 2110 PTP clock automatically. Plus there’s a reference output so customers can lock external SDI equipment to the 2110 PTP clock if customers don’t want the re-sync to be used. The Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter eliminates annoying power bricks as it features 100-240V AC power as well as PoE+ on the 10G Ethernet port.

Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter conforms to the SMPTE ST2110 standard for IP video, which specifies the transport, synchronization and description of video, audio and ancillary data over managed IP networks for broadcast. It can also re-sync SDI inputs to a common PTP clock or external gear can lock to the reference output that’s also generated from the PTP clock. Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter supports SMPTE-2110-20 uncompressed video, SMPTE-2110-21 traffic shaping/timing, SMPTE-2110-30 audio and SMPTE-2110-40 for ancillary data. Plus Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter supports multicast, which is an efficient way of distributing video, audio and data from a single source to multiple destinations.

Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter supports the NMOS interface specifications so all 2110 IP video devices can operate together as a large virtual router. Plus Videohub Smart Control Pro can route sources to destinations on 2110 IP networks because it can act as an NMOS controller. The NMOS interface specification describes how SMPTE 2110 devices such as DeckLink IP are discovered and controlled on IP networks. Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter supports IS-04 for discovery and registration of IP video devices and IS-05 for connection management between IP video devices. This means customers can make connections between sources and destinations just like a traditional SDI router.

When customers have a lot of equipment installed throughout complex broadcast systems, remote administration of the equipment is vital for diagnosing problems, changing settings and upgrading software. The Blackmagic Converter Utility can be downloaded free of charge so customers can update the converter software and change settings. Plus it’s available on both Mac and Windows. The software can be connected directly to the USB port on the front panel, or for remote administration customers can connect via the Ethernet connection and their IP network. This means in large facilities customers can update all the converter software from a single computer. That’s great when the converters are located offsite.

Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter’s 3G-SDI connections support both SD and HD video standards. This means it can connect existing SDI broadcast equipment to new IP based infrastructure. In standard definition, Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter supports both 525i59.94 and 625i50 standards. In high definition, Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter supports all 720p video standards up to 720p60, all 1080 interlaced standards up to 1080i60 and all 1080p standards up to 1080p60. Plus there is no complex change over as each converter channel will switch instantly to a new video standard totally independent of each other. This means customers can run 3 different video standards at the same time.

“10G Ethernet means each converter can support 3 input and 3 output channels in total so customers can put 3 in a rack shelf and get up to 9 separate input and output channels in a single rack unit,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “The SDI loop outputs let you easily integrate IP video into an existing SDI system, so customers can have both SDI and IP systems running in parallel!”

Availability and Price

Blackmagic 2110 IP Converter 3x3G will be available in June for US$595, excluding duties, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

