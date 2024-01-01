Blackmagic Design Announces Blackmagic Camera for Android 2.0 Update

New update adds support for Xiaomi Pad 6, Samsung Tab S9 tablet and S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra phones, plus remote control and monitoring of multiple Android phones and tablets!

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#android–Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic Camera for Android 2.0, which adds support for selected Android tablets including Xiaomi Pad 6 and Samsung Tab S9, as well as the new Samsung S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra phones.









This update also adds support for remotely controlling and monitoring multiple phones or tablets at the same time. Now customers can set their device to be the controller and they can change settings for all Blackmagic Cameras using the same WiFi network. They can also view each camera’s shots in a multi view, as well as simultaneously starting and stopping recording of all cameras.

In addition, this update adds support for capturing up to 120 and 240 fps on supported Sony Xperia devices, plus adds support for Tilta Nucleus USB devices for lens control. Blackmagic Camera is now available from Google Play, free of charge.

Blackmagic Camera unlocks the power of the Android phones and tablets by adding digital film camera controls and operating systems. Now customers can create the same cinematic ‘look’ as Hollywood feature films. Customers get the same intuitive and user friendly interface as Blackmagic Design’s award winning cameras.

So it’s just like using a professional digital film camera. This means customers can adjust settings such as frame rate, shutter angle, white balance and ISO all in a single tap. Or record directly to Blackmagic Cloud in industry standard files up to 8K. Blackmagic Cloud Storage lets customers collaborate on DaVinci Resolve projects with editors anywhere in the world, all at the same time.

Blackmagic Camera has all the controls customers need to quickly setup and start shooting. Everything is interactive, so customers can tap any item and instantly change settings without searching through confusing menus. The heads up display, or HUD, shows status and record parameters, histogram, focus peaking, levels, frame guides and more. Show or hide the HUD by swiping up or down. Auto focus by tapping the screen in the area customers want to focus.

Customers can shoot in 16:9 or vertical aspect ratios, plus customers can shoot 16:9 while holding the phone vertically if they want to shoot unobtrusively. There are also tabs for media management including uploading to Blackmagic Cloud, chat and access to advanced menus.

The Blackmagic Camera settings tab unlocks the full power of the camera, with quick access to advanced settings such as monitoring, audio, camera setup, recording and more! The record tab allows control over video resolution and recording format including H.264 and H.265.

Professional audio options include VU or PPM meters, plus customers can add external microphones!

There are also options for anamorphic de-squeeze and lens correction settings. Customers also get professional monitoring tools such as zebra settings for checking exposure, focus assist, frame guides and more. Or add 3D LUTs to recreate film looks!

If customers are positioning a phone in an area that’s hard to reach, or shooting with multiple devices using Blackmagic Camera, they can now get full control using remote camera control! By simply setting the phone or tablet to be the controller, they can change settings for all Blackmagic Cameras using the same WiFi network. Plus they can view each camera’s shots in a multi view! Customers can also start and stop recording on all cameras with a single press.

It’s easy to capture an event with multiple roving cameras using nothing more than an Android phone or tablet! Customers can even instantly share the footage with editors anywhere in the world using Blackmagic Cloud, even as the cameras are still recording.

The Blackmagic Camera media tab has all the controls to browse or scrub clips for quick review, search and sort and view the upload status of their media. Customers can also link to their DCIM folder and select clips to upload to the Blackmagic Cloud. Simply access media from Blackmagic Camera’s all clips folder by choosing the Media button to see the thumbnails for each clip that has been stored.

Customers can save their media to the my files folder on the phone, send it to Blackmagic Cloud Storage via Blackmagic Cloud or manually choose which clips to upload to a project library. Customers can even sync media from Blackmagic Camera directly into a DaVinci Resolve project so users are ready to edit and color grade.

Blackmagic Camera records an HD proxy in addition to the camera original media. The small proxy file can upload to Blackmagic Cloud in seconds, so media is available back at the studio in real time. The ability to transfer media directly into the DaVinci Resolve media bin as editors are working is revolutionary and has never before been possible. Any editor working anywhere in the world will get the shots. If customers have multiple cameras, then the new multi source feature in DaVinci Resolve’s Cut page will show each camera angle in a multi view. Blackmagic Cloud is a revolution in global post production workflows.

Multi-cam editing using the sync bin is the world’s fastest and most innovative way to select the perfect cutaway when doing multi camera shoots. Using the time of day timecode, customers can sync the clips shot on multiple phones at the same time. Just select the sync bin icon and DaVinci will find all clips that sync to the timeline and display them in a multi view.

Simply scroll up and down the timeline and customers will see all the clips that sync to the point in the timeline so they can pick the best cutaway. Then click the view with the mouse and then adjust the in and out points to select the perfect cutaway. Customers can use the source overwrite edit mode to add this selected clip to the timeline, perfectly synced to the clip below.

“Since we released Blackmagic Camera for iPad, customers have been asking for support on Android tablets,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Our engineers have been working hard to release not only support for Android tablets but also to continue adding more models of phones. It’s exciting to be able to add remote control and monitoring at the same time as adding support for Android tablets. The larger display on the tablet makes it perfect to monitor up to nine cameras in a multi view!”

Blackmagic Camera for Android 2.0 Features

Supports controlling multiple phones with Blackmagic Camera.

Support for Samsung S25, S25+ and S25 Ultra phones.

Support for selected Android tablets including Xiaomi Pad 6 and Samsung Tab S9.

Support for Tilta Nucleus USB devices for lens control.

Ability to drag-select multiple media clips.

Support for German user interface.

Support for 120 and 240 fps on supported Sony Xperia devices.

General performance and stability improvements.

Availability and Price



Blackmagic Camera App for Android 2.0 is available now as a free download from Google Play.

