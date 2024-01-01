Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage Winter Update Makes Cloud Workloads More Secure and Streamlined

Latest Release Expands Enterprise Security Options, Makes Data Migration Easier, and Adds Ability to Automate Data Workflows

“Our high-performance, S3-compatible Backblaze B2 cloud object storage is used by more than 100,000 businesses and organizations, large and small, for their application, media, backup, AI, and other storage use cases,” said David Ngo, Chief Product Officer, Backblaze. “We see this release helping us better serve them and the next 100,000.”

Winter Release highlights:

Enhancing Enterprise Security

Scalable Application Keys : Empowers enterprises to generate and refresh up to 10,000 unique data access keys per minute–a 150x increase–so they can securely move more bits & bytes between vast endpoint networks and Backblaze B2 storage buckets. Ideal for video surveillance systems with massive camera deployments, mobile applications, and IoT device fleet operators. Each individual endpoint can be provisioned with short-lived keys to control data flow with strict security standards, and this can be managed programmatically at scale.

Streamlining Workflows & Data Migration

Event Notifications : Helps businesses streamline workflows and make informed decisions faster by automatically triggering actions and updates based on data changes in Backblaze. For example, a new file upload can be set to initiate media transcoding or send a Slack alert. Of note, the service can send a notification to any webhook — it is not limited to one platform or a legacy intermediary tool like AWS messaging services. Ideal for use cases in application management, media production, and IT backup and security, where automation can save time, cut costs, increase security, and reduce manual errors—enabling smoother workflows across preferred tools and in multi-cloud environments.

The company furthermore delivered a number of under-the-hood architecture and network improvements to better serve enterprise needs. Among them: optimizing system efficiency to ultimately free up processing power for customers to use, and adding real-time monitoring of external internet conditions so the Backblaze team can more effectively manage for stable service delivery.

All of these enhancements and features are available across all Backblaze global regions, including in its newly-launched Canada East data region.

About Backblaze

Backblaze is the cloud storage innovator providing a modern alternative to traditional cloud providers. We deliver high-performance, secure cloud object storage that customers use to develop applications, manage media, secure backups, build AI workflows, protect from ransomware, and more. Backblaze helps businesses break free from the walled gardens that traditional providers lock customers into, enabling them to use their data in open cloud workflows with the providers they prefer at a fraction of the cost. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Backblaze (NASDAQ: BLZE) was founded in 2007 and serves over 500,000 customers in 175 countries around the world. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

