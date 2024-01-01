Blackhawk Network and Snapchat Partner to Offer Snapchat+ Gift Cards

Gift cards for a one-year subscription to Snapchat+ now available via Blackhawk’s expansive distribution network

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network (BHN) has partnered with messaging app Snapchat to offer physical gift cards for their Snapchat+ subscription tier. Snapchat+ gift cards are available now online and in-store at select major retailers nationwide via BHN’s expansive distribution network.





“Gift cards for goods and services have long been a go-to gift, but as younger consumers look for alternative payment methods for their favorite subscriptions, we’ve seen an increase in interest in gift cards for other market segments, including subscriptions,” said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce, BHN. “Through this partnership, we’re not only able to expand the reach of the Snapchat+ subscription, but also able to provide another in-demand option for our distribution partners to continue to meet the needs of shoppers of all ages.”

The Snapchat+ subscription tier gives access to early and exclusive features that help subscribers customize the look and feel of their app, express themselves, and stay close with friends and family. Exclusive features include custom app icons, Bitmoji pets, and more.

Snapchat+ gift cards join BHN’s portfolio of more than 1,000 gift card products connecting with hundreds of millions of consumers a day across all channels. A pioneer in the gift card space, BHN uses proven best practices, including merchandising, marketing, promotions and end-to-end support services, to simplify program management and help maximize gift card program sales for retail card partners like Snapchat.

About Blackhawk Network (BHN)

Today, through BHN’s single global platform, businesses of all kinds can tap into the world’s largest network of branded payment solutions. BHN helps businesses grow revenue, increase loyalty, motivate and reward their teams, disburse funds and engage consumers. Branded payment solutions include the issuance and distribution of gift cards, eGifts, corporate payouts and rewards, along with the technology to deliver these products in seamless, integrated ways. BHN’s network spans the globe with more than 400,000 consumer touchpoints. Learn more at BHN.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it’s AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com.

