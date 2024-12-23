A Royal Rebirth: Benigna Parfums Reintroduces the Royal Essence Collection, Inspired by Divine Majesty

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – December 23, 2024) – Benigna Parfums proudly reintroduces The Royal Essence Collection—a groundbreaking line of luxury fragrances inspired by the splendor of royalty and the sacred virtues of divine majesty. Designed to embody the seven divine graces of power, riches, wisdom, strength, honor, glory, and blessing, this collection transcends traditional perfumery, offering an olfactory tribute to heavenly grace and earthly royalty.

The Royal Essence Collection is a luxurious homage to both divinity and regal splendor, seamlessly blending opulence, grace, and the timeless virtues that define true majesty. Inspired by the Seven Divine Graces of Majesty, it captures the grandeur and sovereignty of royal attributes, encapsulated in The Sovereign Seven and The Seven Crowns of Majesty.

The Royal Essence Collection invites wearers to envelop themselves in purity, purpose, and divine anointing.

EXTRAVAGANT

The Royal Essence Collection: A Symphony of Majesty and Divinity

Rooted in the timeless inspiration of The Sovereign Seven, each seven evocative fragrances in the Royal Essence Collection captures a unique facet of divine royalty, :

Supreme Majesty : Command authority with a blend of power and charisma.

: Command authority with a blend of power and charisma. Extravagance : Bask in abundance and opulence.

: Bask in abundance and opulence. Ancient Wisdom : Experience the timeless allure of profound knowledge.

: Experience the timeless allure of profound knowledge. Greatness : Exude boldness, strength, and influence.

: Exude boldness, strength, and influence. Worthiness : Inspire confidence with uplifting grace.

: Inspire confidence with uplifting grace. Splendor Grandeur : Shine with brilliance and sophistication.

: Shine with brilliance and sophistication. Royal Bouquet: Indulge in a floral masterpiece fit for a king or queen.

Each fragrance serves as more than an olfactory experience—it is a wearable embodiment of the divine attributes.



GREATNESS

A Global Palette of Rare Ingredients

The Royal Essence Collection is crafted from rare, natural ingredients sourced from regions steeped in royal history and legacy. These precious materials are carefully selected to tell a story of cultural richness and heritage, drawing inspiration from the reigns of kings and queens throughout history. Highlights include:

Aromatic resins from Africa’s ancient empires.

Exquisite jasmine from India’s lush valleys.

Magnificent Orange flower of British royal empire

Precious oud from the Middle East.

Delicate florals from Europe’s regal gardens.

Rare woods from Southeast Asia’s sacred forests.



WORTHINESS

Each drop reflects the essence of global majesty, celebrating the splendor of royal lineage while honoring the earth’s treasures. The Royal Essence Collection embodies Benigna Parfums’ commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. By sourcing ingredients from regions renowned for their royal heritage, such as precious oud from the Middle East and florals from European palaces, the collection highlights the brand’s dedication to preserving cultural and natural beauty while creating extraordinary fragrances.

A Masterpiece of A Redesigned Luxury Experience

This relaunch unveils redesigned crown caps that symbolize both divine and earthly royalty, inspired by the elements of a heavenly crown. Each cap is a jeweler-crafted masterpiece, adorned with hand-cut crystals, rubies, emeralds, and encircled by seven Swarovski crystals. The 24-karat gold-plated neck elevates the bottle into a regal keepsake, seamlessly blending artistic craftsmanship with celestial inspiration



BENIGNA

A Renaissance of Purpose

SPLENDOR GRANDEUR

“The Royal Essence Collection has always celebrated the divine connection between beauty, opulence, and grace,” says Benigna, Founder of Benigna Parfums. “This reintroduction is not just about relaunching a collection—it’s a renaissance of purpose, offering fragrances that uplift the spirit while exuding luxury and elegance.”

An Invitation to Embrace Divine Royalty

ANCIENT WISDOM

The Royal Essence Collection is more than a luxury fragrance line; it is an invitation to step into divine purpose. To wear these fragrances is to clothe in the anointing of Revelation 5:12—a spiritual armor that empowers, inspires, and transcends the ordinary.

Whether discovering this transformative collection for the first time or rekindling love for its timeless elegance, The Royal Essence Collection invites to reign with dignity, grace, and purpose.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsOiieLuF9g

Experience the Divine

The Royal Essence Collection is available now. Visit www.BenignaParfums.com to discover a fragrance that embodies majesty, or contact us for an exclusive interview:

SUPREME MAJESTY

About Benigna Parfums

Benigna Parfums is a luxury fragrance house renowned for crafting transformative scents that inspire joy, harmony, and opulence. Rooted in divine purpose and meticulous craftsmanship, Benigna Parfums combines rare, natural ingredients with innovative design to redefine olfactory luxury for the modern world.

Discover majesty. Wear the grace of God.



ROYAL BOUQUET

Instagram

Facebook

Pinterest

Youtube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234900