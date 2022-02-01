Black Friday Xfinity Comcast Deals 2022: Early Xfinity Mobile, Internet, TV, Phones, Tablets, Smartwatches & More Sales Published by Deal Tomato
Save on a selection of Xfinity deals at the early Black Friday sale, including all the best Xfinity Mobile, Internet & TV plans discounts
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday researchers have listed the best early Xfinity deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring savings on Xfinity iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy & Motorola and more Xfinity phones, tablets & smartwatches. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Xfinity Mobile Deals:
- Save up to $500 on a wide range of 5G phones at the Xfinity Black Friday sale (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $500 on the Apple iPhone 14 & 14 Pro smartphones (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $500 on Apple iPhone 13, 12 & more (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $500 on the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ & S22 Ultra (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $500 on Galaxy S21, Z Fold4, Z Flip4 & more (Xfinity.com)
- Save up to $500 on Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 6A & more (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Shop Motorola smartphones including 5G models (Xfinity.com)
Best Xfinity Internet & TV Deals:
- Get unlimited internet data and a FREE 4K streaming box at the Xfinity Black Friday sale (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Get HBO Max FREE for 1 year with Xfinity Internet (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 34% on Xfinity TV and streaming plans (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 37% on an Xfinity X1 digital cable TV subscription plan (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to $20 on Xfinity Internet + TV bundle (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save up to 20% on Xfinity Voice Home Phone plan (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
More Xfinity Deals:
- Save on Apple Watch Series 7 & 8 and Watch Ultra & SE (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air & iPad Pro (11 & 12.9 inch) (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
- Save on Xfinity Internet plans (Xfinity.com) – Get this deal>>
