Bright SDK Becomes a Unity Verified Monetization Solution

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bright SDK today announced it is now a Unity Verified Solution, available in the Unity Asset Store. This makes Bright SDK available to a global audience of Unity game developers after Unity engineers tested and verified it to ensure rigorous technical quality, privacy and compatibility standards. Through its Verified Solutions status, Bright SDK is featured on the Unity Asset Store as a best-in-class solution for game developers that are exploring non-intrusive monetization strategies.

Bright SDK increases app developers’ average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) without interrupting gameplay. Users opt-in to Bright SDK in exchange for rewards and enjoy a better app experience, which in turn increases retention as well as lifetime value. In addition, Bright SDK contributes to more organic downloads and positive reviews.

Bright SDK indexes information that is publicly available on the web in a way that never interrupts the user, and is GDPR/CCPA-compliant. This public web data is used to enhance market-leading companies’ products, services, and pricing. Whether you offer a free, paid, or ad-supported app, developers decide the optimal way to integrate the Bright SDK offer into user flows, to maximize revenue as well as user experience.

“Bright SDK provides developers with an easy way to increase their revenue on top of their existing monetization” said Ariel Shulman, Vice President of Corporate Development at Bright SDK. “Unity developers who see the Verified Solutions badge know that Bright SDK was approved for compatibility, quality, and privacy. With our inclusion in the Unity Asset Store, we will be able to expand our reach to game developers looking for valuable assets to build their games. In turn, more of the gaming community will see and be able to take advantage of Bright SDK to bring a new type of monetization SDK.”

