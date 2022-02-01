Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 Deals 2022: Early Apple Watch Series 8 41mm & 45mm Savings Summarized by Spending Lab

The best early Apple Watch Series 8 deals for Black Friday 2022, including GPS + Cellular & GPS only discounts

Apple Watch Series 8 is as reliable as its predecessors with a few new notable health and safety features. One such improvement is the body temperature check while sleeping. This is very helpful, especially for women tracking their ovulation and menstrual cycle. The Apple Watch Series 8 can also detect accidental crashes and falls and can automatically make an emergency call. This Apple watch is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes and has cellular or GPS connections.

