Black Dragon Capital℠ To Attend IBC 2025 with Portfolio Companies Grass Valley and Digital Joy

Multi-phased investment firm strengthens commitment to advancing media technology by supporting key events and its portfolio companies.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Black Dragon Capital℠ (“Black Dragon”) – a global multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments – has announced its participation in International Broadcast Convention (IBC) 2025, happening in Amsterdam from September 12th – 15th, 2025.

Black Dragon Capital℠ (“Black Dragon”), founded over a decade ago by recognized technology leaders, is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities.

The firm will send a full team of representatives to participate at IBC 2025, reinforcing its continued commitment to the media technology industry. Black Dragon will also be there to support its innovative portfolio companies, Grass Valley and Digital Joy and their related activities.

Grass Valley is one of the largest and most influential technology providers for the live media and entertainment industry, and it has experienced remarkable growth. Black Dragon Capital℠ owns 100% of Grass Valley and has worked closely with the Company, playing a pivotal role in helping the media technology giant advance new products, drive innovation, and expand its market leadership punctuated by its breakthrough Grass Valley Media Universe Suite, which we believe is the most advanced cloud native digital ecosystem in the industry, launched as part of the investment strategy by Black Dragon Capital.

“Grass Valley’s next-generation innovations are powering a new era of agile, sustainable, and cost-effective production and distribution capabilities for organizations globally to transform their operations. Our partnership with Black Dragon Capital has been instrumental in driving our business transformation to enable this progress,” said Jon Wilson, CEO of Grass Valley.

Similarly, Black Dragon Capital℠ has been instrumental in the growth of Digital Joy, an innovative cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) media technology company, bringing creative and proven cloud-based solutions to the media industry’s growth. The firm has enabled Digital Joy to launch next generation tools for the creation of media and audience engagement from the largest media companies to corporate, education and government agencies who require simplified advanced technology, priced and packaged for any size organization. Their support has empowered Digital Joy to innovate beyond the limits of digital engagement, positioning them for future success in the evolving media landscape. Recently, Digital Joy has also announced the launch of Insight, a powerful cloud governance platform for modern organizations. This solution was created in partnership with Globo Technologies, benefitting from Globo’s vast industry knowledge that has been refined through years of multi-cloud operations and Digital Joy’s product innovation and commercialization expertise to deliver a solution purpose-built for the industry.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from Black Dragon Capital. Their belief in our vision has allowed us to invest in unique products, win clients and partner with amazing clients driving our growth and success in the digital engagement space,” said Tracey Shaw, Co-Founder and President of Digital Joy.

Black Dragon Capital℠ will participate in many events before and during IBC 2025. Some of the selected highlights of events will include:

Private VIP Event Host an invitation only Friends of Black Dragon cocktail event on Friday, September 12th at the iconic Moana Bar , in Amsterdam . Friends of Black Dragon, industry leaders and portfolio companies Grass Valley and Digital Joy will attend.

Host an invitation only Friends of Black Dragon cocktail event on at the iconic , in . Friends of Black Dragon, industry leaders and portfolio companies Grass Valley and Digital Joy will attend. GV Forum: Attend the GV Forum, scheduled for September 11th, 2025 , at Rosarium Amstelpark, where Grass Valley will host discussions on industry trends and future developments. This invitation only event will feature the release of some of the most advanced sports and entertainment technology on the market.

Attend the GV Forum, scheduled for , at Rosarium Amstelpark, where Grass Valley will host discussions on industry trends and future developments. This invitation only event will feature the release of some of the most advanced sports and entertainment technology on the market. Grass Valley Presence: Visit Grass Valley at Booth 9.A01, where they will showcase their latest innovations and solutions during the event. Attend selected client meetings on behalf of Grass Valley.

Visit Grass Valley at Booth 9.A01, where they will showcase their latest innovations and solutions during the event. Attend selected client meetings on behalf of Grass Valley. Digital Joy Presence: Visit Digital Joy at Grass Valley’s Booth 9.A01, as they unveil new features designed to enhance live contests and audience engagement. Attend selected client and partner meetings on behalf of Digital Joy.

Visit Digital Joy at Grass Valley’s Booth 9.A01, as they unveil new features designed to enhance live contests and audience engagement. Attend selected client and partner meetings on behalf of Digital Joy. Book Signings: Our Chairman and CEO, Louis Hernandez, Jr. will be signing copies of his recently released book, Digital Tsunami , at the Grass Valley Booth and the GV Forum event. To order a copy of the book, please go to here.

Our Chairman and CEO, will be signing copies of his recently released book, , at the Grass Valley Booth and the GV Forum event. To order a copy of the book, please go to here. Exclusive Meetings: Participate in multiple private meetings with leaders of technology companies and potential acquisition targets.

Participate in multiple private meetings with leaders of technology companies and potential acquisition targets. Press Interviews: During the show, conduct press interviews and present key speeches at various venues, showcasing Black Dragon Capital’s strategic involvement.

During the show, conduct press interviews and present key speeches at various venues, showcasing Black Dragon Capital’s strategic involvement. Private Interviews: Conduct discussions for potential operational roles within the portfolio.

Conduct discussions for potential operational roles within the portfolio. For A Bright Future Discussions: Join conversations on industry partnership opportunities with companies and organizations to advance the Media Lab programs and scholarships granted by the Louis Hernandez Jr, For A Bright Future Foundation, a registered 501 (C) 3 organization focused on healthcare, leadership, education and the arts for Children in underprivileged communities.

Black Dragon Capital℠ has reached significant milestones that have allowed it to positively impact the media industry this year.

In April, the firm’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Louis Hernandez, Jr. published his latest book titled Digital Tsunami. The book delves into the transformative impact of the digital era and provides insights on how technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing, blockchain, and the Internet of Things are reshaping industries and societies at an unprecedented pace.

Grass Valley has seen the rapid adoption of its AMPP ecosystem (with bookings up over 120% YoY), and the continued success of core products as it continues to innovate towards more agile, sustainable, and cost-effective media production.

Digital Joy delivers cloud-based solutions that put storytelling at the heart of digital transformation. Our mission is to help organizations manage technology with ease while unlocking the power of their stories to connect with audiences in meaningful ways. Support from Black Dragon has allowed the company to innovate beyond the limits of digital engagement, positioning them for future success in the evolving media landscape. Digital Joy has also announced the launch of Insight, a powerful cloud governance platform for modern organizations. This solution was created in partnership with Globo Technologies, benefitting from Globo’s vast industry knowledge that has been refined through years of multi-cloud operations and Digital Joy’s product innovation and commercialization expertise to deliver a solution purpose-built for the industry.

The firm’s attendance to IBC 2025 is preceded by an incredibly successful NAB 2025, where they also supported Grass Valley and Digital Joy – two companies who we believe are reshaping the future of media through some of the most innovative technologies in the market.

“We continue to work on great things with the objective of advancing the media and technology industries. Our global footprint allows us to influence markets in key geographies around the world. We have been supporting shows like IBC for decades demonstrating our commitment to the industry and our intent on shaping the future of sports and entertainment. We’re proud to support Grass Valley and Digital Joy as they continue to push the boundaries of innovation and lead industry transformation,” said Louis Hernandez Jr., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Black Dragon Capital.

Black Dragon Capital

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC), founded over a decade ago by recognized technology leaders, is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a collaborative team of experienced entrepreneurs with intense operating experience, and a proven track record. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠, which is designed to drive operational value and returns.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley empowers over 90% of the world’s top media brands to create and deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences. At the heart of its solutions is the GV Media Universe (GVMU), merging the cost-efficiency and consistent performance of hardware with the agility, elasticity, and adaptability of the AMPP Media Operating System. Together, they form a seamless, scalable ecosystem for efficient and innovative workflows.

With a portfolio spanning from cameras to integrated MAM solutions, Grass Valley provides the flexibility to build solutions for every need—from a single creative harnessing immense production power to globally distributed teams collaborating seamlessly. This breadth of capability enables customers to craft efficient workflows that inspire and engage their audiences.

With over 65 years of expertise, Grass Valley has consistently driven the evolution of live content creation and storytelling. Headquartered in Montreal and supported by Black Dragon Capital, the company remains dedicated to shaping the future of media production.

Learn more at www.grassvalley.com

About Digital Joy

Digital Joy delivers cloud-based solutions that put storytelling at the heart of digital transformation. Our mission is to help organizations manage technology with ease while unlocking the power of their stories to connect with audiences in meaningful ways. With INSIGHT, we extend that mission into cloud governance, giving teams clarity and control over resources so they can focus on creating, sharing, and amplifying their stories.

Learn more at digitaljoy.media

Media Contact or Inquiries:

Viviana Lauschus

Marketing Manager, Black Dragon Capital

vlauschus@blackdragoncap.com

Aren Wong

Social Media Manager, Black Dragon Capital

awong@blackdragoncap.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-dragon-capital-to-attend-ibc-2025-with-portfolio-companies-grass-valley-and-digital-joy-302552805.html

SOURCE Black Dragon Capital