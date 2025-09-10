The Cinelytic Group Launches to Deliver the Entertainment Industry’s Most Comprehensive IP Management and Forecasting Suite

The Move Signals a New Era for the AI-Driven Tools supercharging professionals across Hollywood’s Entire Content Value Chain

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cinelytic , the leading AI-driven content intelligence platform for the global entertainment industry, today announced the launch of The Cinelytic Group, reflecting the company’s expanded product portfolio and growing impact across the entire content lifecycle.

The introduction of The Cinelytic Group follows the company’s acquisition of Jumpcut Media and the integration of several advanced product lines—including Callaia, ScriptSense, Audience Insights, and RightsTrade—creating the industry’s most comprehensive suite of AI-powered solutions for creative evaluation, revenue forecasting, IP management, and rights transactions.

“In an environment defined by content abundance, tighter budgets, and rising expectations, entertainment professionals need to couple their instinct with deep, instant insight,” said Tobias Queisser, Co-founder & CEO of The Cinelytic Group. “By bringing our solutions together under The Cinelytic Group, we’re offering studios, agencies, financiers, and filmmakers a powerful ecosystem of tools that supports day-to-day work, enhances productivity, and ultimately drives success.”

The Cinelytic Group now unites five interconnected solutions trusted by leading studios, agencies, distributors, and producers:

Callaia – The industry’s fastest and most detailed screenplay consultant, offering instant loglines, coverage, comps, cast suggestions, and go-to-market recommendations.

ScriptSense – A smart IP management solution that automates script coverage, version comparisons, production breakdowns, and offers interactive chat-based insights—within a secure, collaborative interface.

Cinelytic – The leading content intelligence platform delivering highly accurate per-territory revenue scenarios, ROI modeling, talent analytics, and distribution strategies

Audience Insights – instantly provides detailed audience insights and generates actionable marketing activations to maximize audience engagement and conversion.

RightsTrade – A global content marketplace enabling 24/7 secure screening, dealmaking, and licensing—with no commissions and full control over rights.

With a shared mission of empowering creative minds with strategic clarity, The Cinelytic Group’s technologies are transforming how the entertainment industry organizes, evaluates, greenlights, finances, markets, and monetizes content. The launch underscores the company’s evolution into a one-stop ecosystem to support today’s content economy.

About The Cinelytic Group

The Cinelytic Group is the entertainment industry’s leading provider of AI-powered solutions, empowering creative and business teams to make smarter, faster decisions across the entire content lifecycle. Its suite of solutions—including Callaia, ScriptSense, Cinelytic, Audience Insights, and RightsTrade—supports content development, IP management, forecasting, marketing and global rights transactions. Trusted by major studios and agencies, The Cinelytic Group enables the entertainment industry to bridge creative ambition with business strategy.

