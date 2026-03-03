BK Technologies to Participate at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the “Company” or “BK Technologies”) today announced that John Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer and Scott Malmanger, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the 38th Annual ROTH Conference on March 23-24 at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, in Dana Point California.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 24. For conference details or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2026Registration.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for public safety and government agencies. BK’s BKR 9000 multiband portable radio combines advanced features with rugged durability and interoperability to meet the critical demands of first responders. BK’s Solutions business unit, which includes the BK ONE family of offerings, combines land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE/5G to create seamless connectivity among first responders for planned and emergency events. BK Technologies is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit www.bktechnologies.com.

Company Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

Office: 646-536-7331

Brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire