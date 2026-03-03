Aspire Biopharma Partners with Microsize to Develop Rapid-delivery Sublingual Powder Formulation of Alprazolam for Faster Anxiety Relief

Collaboration aims to create the first-ever sublingual alprazolam powder, addressing the need for faster-acting anxiety medication.

Phase 1 clinical trial of the patent-pending, rapid-onset formulation planned for mid-2026.

Alprazolam remains a top 40 prescribed medication in the US, with over 15.8 million prescriptions in 2023.

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) (“Aspire” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing multi-faceted, patent-pending drug delivery technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsize (Quakertown, Pennsylvania), the largest independent North American contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on cGMP micronization and particle size engineering.

Aspire has engaged Microsize to accelerate the development of a novel sublingual powder formulation of alprazolam, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in the widely prescribed anti-anxiety medication Xanax®.

Addressing the Need for Faster Relief

Although traditional oral alprazolam tablets are highly effective, they can take 25 minutes or more to take effect as they pass through the gastric system and liver. Aspire’s novel sublingual formulation is designed to bypass the digestive tract, delivering the medication directly into the bloodstream for faster, more predictable relief of anxiety disorders and panic attacks.

“Our collaboration with Microsize is a critical milestone in bringing a modern, fast-acting alternative to millions of patients suffering from anxiety” said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire Biopharma. “Microsize’s unparalleled expertise in particle engineering, together with the support of Pace®, a leading testing and analytical lab, will allow us to optimize our sublingual powder, accelerating our journey toward a Phase 1 clinical trial planned for mid-2026. We are aiming to be the first alprazolam sublingual product on the market.”

Industry-Leading Technical Collaboration

Microsize specializes in particle size reduction, micronization, and solubility enhancement for drugs. To complement this development, Aspire has also engaged Pace®, a leading science and technology company with a nationwide network of laboratories, to manage drug-excipient compatibility, formulation development, batch manufacturing, and stability studies.

Market Opportunity

Alprazolam was the 37th most commonly prescribed medication in the United States in 2023, with over 15.8 million combined branded and generic prescriptions. According to Research and Markets, the global alprazolam powder market is projected to reach $55.84 billion by 2032, driven by increasing prevalence of anxiety, a growing geriatric population, and the demand for enhanced drug delivery systems.

About Microsize

For over 30 years, Microsize has been a pioneer in enhancing dissolution and bioavailabilty of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API’s) and functional excipients via particle size reduction technologies including milling, micronization and classification. Operating from 100,000 square feet in US-based, state-of-the-art, FDA inspected GMP facilities, Microsize has the experience and capabilities to rapidly develop, scale up, and process API’s and excipients ranging from grams to multi-metric tons, including highly potent compounds. Microsize is the partner of choice from small biotechs to big pharma to CDMO’s, and is recognized for its speed, responsiveness, and high customer-touch business model. Visit www.microsize.com.

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology that can deliver drugs to the body rapidly and precisely. This technology offers the potential to improve effectiveness and reduce side effects by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. Aspire Biopharma’s delivery technology can be applied to many different active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other bioactive substances, spanning small molecule therapeutics, nutraceuticals and supplements.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” provisions created by those laws. Aspire’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include general market conditions, whether clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities, or do not otherwise produce positive results which may cause us to incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug candidates, if approved, our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire