BioNxt Solutions Completes Up-Listing to The OTCQB Market

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (“BioNxt” or the “Company“) (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:4XT), is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) shall commence trading on the OTCQB market under the ticker symbol “BNXTF” as of September 5, 2025. The upgrade from the Company’s current OTC listing makes the Common Shares available to a larger group of US investors. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “BNXT”.

“Up-listing BioNxt to the OTCQB is a strong endorsement of the Company’s positive momentum,” said Hugh Rogers, BioNxt CEO. “We’ve built a great platform over the past 12 months, both in terms of the capital markets and our product development pipeline. With three distinct and proprietary sublingual drug development programs underway in Europe and an exciting pending chemotherapy drug delivery deal here in North America, the Company is well positioned to delivery shareholder value over the next 12 months.”

Per ongoing compliance requirements and in accordance with OTCQB listing standards, BioNxt will file periodic reports, disclosure, and the annual OTCQB certification. United States investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery platforms, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. Its proprietary platforms include sublingual thin films, transdermal patches, oral tablets, and a new targeted chemotherapy platform designed to deliver cancer drugs directly to tumors while reducing side effects.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Hugh Rogers, Co‐Founder, CEO and Director

Email: investor.relations@bionxt.com

Phone: +1 604.250.6162

Web: www.bionxt.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionxt‐solutions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bionxt

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward‐Looking” Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the statements regarding the filing of periodic reports and the improved liquidity and trading availability of the Common Shares. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire