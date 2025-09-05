Battery X Metals to Showcase Patent-Pending Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Battery Rebalancing Machine at Everything Electric Canada 2025, a Leading Global Home Energy and EV Show, Targeting Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations with Automotive and Clean Energy Leaders

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals will exhibit its patent-pending, next-generation lithium-ion battery rebalancing machine at Everything Electric Canada 2025 from September 5 to 7, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre, Stand B510, alongside global automotive and clean energy leaders. Recent validation milestones include full imbalance-related capacity recovery in a Nissan Leaf battery pack, an estimated 255 km (637.5%) range increase in a Class 3 electric truck following rebalancing, and an estimated 225 km (563%) range increase after targeted defective cell replacement and rebalancing, collectively demonstrating Prototype 2.0’s advanced diagnostic accuracy and rebalancing capabilities across multiple EV platforms. Battery X Metals intends to utilize Everything Electric Canada 2025 as a platform for high-value industry engagement, with the goal of fostering strategic relationships and exploring collaborative initiatives with automotive and clean energy leaders. These discussions are expected to support efforts to increase awareness and assess potential future commercialization and distribution opportunities for the Company’s battery rebalancing technologies, with the aim of strengthening its position within the evolving EV battery services market.

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)(“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that it has entered into an agreement (the “Agreement“) with an arm’s length third party to exhibit the patent-pending, next-generation lithium-ion battery rebalancing machine developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc. (“Battery X Rebalancing Technologies“), at Everything Electric Canada 2025. The event will take place from September 5 to 7, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, where the Company’s exhibit will be located at Stand B510.

Recognized as a leading global home energy and electric vehicle (EV) show,1 Everything Electric Canada 2025 will feature one of the largest EV test drive programs in the country,2 expert-led panel discussions, and hundreds of exhibitors. The event will bring together global automotive and clean energy leaders, including but not limited to Nissan Canada, Mitsubishi Electric, General Motors, Mini Canada, Ford, Toyota Canada, Audi Canada, Kia Canada, and BC Hydro. This environment will provide the Company with a platform to showcase its technology and engage directly with industry stakeholders, media, and consumers.

The Company’s participation follows a series of notable validation milestones achieved by Battery X Rebalancing Technologies with its patent-pending, second-generation lithium-ion battery rebalancing software and hardware platform (the “BATX Rebalancing Machine“). In a recent demonstration, the Company successfully completed a preliminary trial on a real-world, out-of-warranty 96-cell Nissan Leaf battery pack, the second most common out-of-warranty EV model in the United States,3 restoring imbalance-related lost battery capacity through precise cell-level voltage alignment performed by the BATX Rebalancing Machine.

As disclosed in the Company’s news releases dated July 4 and July 25, 2025, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies also completed two real-world driving performance trials (each, a “Trial” and collectively, the “Trials“) on fully electric, Class 3 commercial electric vehicles, or light-duty electric vehicles (the “Electric Trucks“). In the first Trial, the BATX Rebalancing Machine restored a severely degraded battery pack from a reported ~40-kilometer range to an estimated ~295 kilometers range under no-load conditions, representing a ~255-kilometer increase or ~637.5% improvement. In the second Trial, the BATX Rebalancing Machine’s integrated diagnostic feature identified a defective cell within a parallel-connected group of battery cells that had caused premature vehicle shutdown below ~60% state of charge (SOC). This enabled targeted cell replacement and subsequent battery rebalancing, restoring the Electric Truck’s Effective Driving Range (as defined in the Company’s news release dated July 25, 2025) from ~40 kilometers to an estimated ~265 kilometers under no-load conditions, representing a ~225-kilometer increase, or ~ 563% improvement from the Effective Driving Range.

In addition, as disclosed in the Company’s July 18, 2025 news release, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies recently entered into a commercial revenue share agreement with an independent Vancouver-based automotive service center specializing in out-of-warranty Tesla vehicles – marking the first commercial deployment of the BATX Rebalancing Machine in a live customer-facing environment. Under the terms of the agreement, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies will receive 20% of gross service revenue per rebalancing procedure, plus applicable taxes, with no direct costs incurred for labor, overhead, or shop operations. This structure is expected to enable Battery X Rebalancing Technologies to monetize the BATX Rebalancing Machine by generating near-term revenue while continuing to advance product validation, refine software architecture, expand compatibility across additional EV platforms, and develop standardized operating procedures in preparation for scaled commercial rollout.

Collectively, the Trials and commercial developments demonstrate BATX Rebalancing Machine’s ability to restore degraded battery capacity, extend remaining useful lifespan, and address diagnose cell-level defects across EV battery packs – without resorting to costly full battery pack replacements. By delivering battery rebalancing and diagnostics across multiple EV battery chemistries and configurations, the Company is positioned to address the growing need for scalable, cost-effective battery lifespan extension and recovery solutions as nearly 40 million electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles worldwide are anticipated to fall outside of their original warranty coverage by 2031.6,7

“Everything Electric Canada provides an exceptional platform to present our technology to a diverse audience of industry leaders, innovators, and the broader EV community,” said Massimo Bellini Bressi, Chief Executive Officer of Battery X Metals. “Our recent results with the Nissan Leaf and Electric Truck’s indicate that the BATX Rebalancing Machine’s rebalancing capability, combined with its integrated battery cell diagnostic features, may offer a comprehensive approach to addressing real-world EV battery challenges at scale. We view this event as an opportunity to explore strategic relationships and advance the potential for broader market adoption in the future.”

Battery X Metals intends to leverage its participation at Everything Electric Canada 2025 to actively engage with leading automotive and clean energy stakeholders, with the objective of exploring potential strategic relationships and collaborative opportunities. These discussions may support initiatives aimed at accelerating the future broad commercialization, scaling, and market distribution of the Company’s technologies. By fostering connections with established industry players, Battery X Metals seeks to position itself for sustained growth in the EV battery services technology sector and to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of clean transportation solutions.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the direct cost to exhibit its patent-pending, next-generation lithium-ion battery rebalancing machine at Everything Electric Canada 2025 is CAD $4,800, plus applicable taxes, exclusive of indirect costs related to booth materials and associated expenses.

The Problem: Rising EV Adoption Presents New Battery Lifecycle Challenges

In 2024, global EV sales reached approximately 17.1 million units, representing a 25% increase from 2023.4 With cumulative global EV sales from 2015 to 2023 totaling an estimated over 40 million units,5 a significant share of the global EV fleet is expected to exit warranty coverage over the coming years. 6,7

By 2031, nearly 40 million electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles worldwide are anticipated to fall outside of their original warranty coverage.6,7 This projection is based on current EV adoption figures and standard industry warranty terms, and underscores a growing risk for EV owners facing battery degradation, reduced capacity, and costly replacement requirements.8 As the global EV fleet continues to expand, the demand for technologies that extend battery life, reduce long-term ownership costs, and support a sustainable transition to electric mobility is increasing.

The Solution: Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ proprietary software and hardware technology aims to address this challenge by extending the lifespan of EV batteries. This innovation is being developed with the aim to enhance the sustainability of electric transportation and the goal to provide EV owners with a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly ownership experience by reducing the need for costly battery replacements.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ rebalancing technology, validated by the National Research Council of Canada (“NRC“), focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology’s ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO₄ cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced-one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC-resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah, following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies’ rebalancing technology.

