BioNxt Solutions Announces Option Grants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (“BioNxt” or the “Company“) (CSE:BNXT)(OTCQB:BNXTF)(FSE:4XT) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 750,000 stock options (“Options“) pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan (the “Option Plan“) to certain insiders, consultants and an employee of the Company, each Option entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Common Share“) at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of three years. All such Options vested immediately.

Additionally, the Company granted an aggregate of 2,650,000 Options pursuant to the Option Plan to certain insiders and a consultants of the Company, each Option entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of five years. All such Options vested immediately.

The Option Plan was last approved by the shareholders of the Company on November 7, 2025.

The Options and any underlying common shares in the capital of the Company will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About BioNxt Solutions Inc.

BioNxt Solutions Inc. is a bioscience innovator focused on next-generation drug delivery platforms, diagnostic screening systems, and active pharmaceutical ingredient development. Its proprietary platforms include sublingual thin films, transdermal patches, oral tablets, and a new targeted chemotherapy platform designed to deliver cancer drugs directly to tumors while reducing side effects.

With research and development operations in North America and Europe, BioNxt is advancing regulatory approvals and commercialization efforts, primarily focused on European markets. BioNxt is committed to improving healthcare by delivering precise, patient-centric solutions that enhance treatment outcomes worldwide.

BioNxt is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange: BNXT, OTC Markets: BNXTF and trades in Germany under WKN: A3D1K3. To learn more about BioNxt, please visit www.bionxt.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Email: investor.relations@bionxt.com

Wolfgang Probst

Co-Founder, CFO & Director

Phone: +49 151 25284192

Hugh Rogers

Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Phone: +1 604-250-6162

Web: www.bionxt.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bionxt-solutions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bionxt

SOURCE: BioNxt Solutions Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire