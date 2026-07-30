Battery X Metals Announces Amendment to Corporate Awareness Engagement

Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) (“Battery X Metals” or the “Company“) an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, further to its news release dated May 13, 2026 announcing the engagement of bullVestor Medien GmbH (“bullVestor“) to provide digital marketing and investor awareness services aimed at increasing market awareness of the Company and its business (the “Engagement“), the Company and bullVestor have entered into an amendment to the Corporate Awareness Engagement Agreement (the “Amendment Agreement“), effective July 30, 2026.

The Amendment Agreement memorializes the terms of the Engagement in a written agreement and extends the term of the Engagement to August 10, 2026, unless earlier terminated in accordance with its terms. The Amendment Agreement also establishes a framework pursuant to which the parties may agree to future written amendments to the commercial terms of the Engagement, including any extension of the engagement term, changes to compensation, services or other commercial terms. The scope of services and total compensation payable to bullVestor remain unchanged at €150,000 (approximately C$240,675).

The principal of bullVestor is Helmut Pollinger of Gutenhofen 4, 4300 St. Valentin, Austria, telephone: +43 7435 54077-0, email: kontakt@bullvestor.at. No stock options or other securities have been granted to bullVestor in connection with the Engagement. To the knowledge of the Company, as of the date of the Engagement and as of the date of the Amendment Agreement, neither bullVestor nor its principals, directly or indirectly, own any common shares or other securities of the Company.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, extending the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, and the recovery and recycling of battery materials. As global electric vehicle adoption continues to grow and demand for battery lifecycle solutions increases, the Company is advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, which has been validated by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to recover approximately 99% of the capacity lost due to battery cell imbalance under controlled validation conditions. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the amended term and anticipated expiry of the Company’s engagement with bullVestor; the continued provision of digital marketing and investor awareness services by bullVestor pursuant to the Engagement, as amended; the continuation of the Engagement in accordance with the terms of the Amendment Agreement; the parties’ ability to enter into future written amendments to the commercial terms of the Engagement; and the Company’s expectations regarding the performance of the parties’ respective obligations under the Amendment Agreement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions that the Engagement will continue in accordance with the Amendment Agreement, that bullVestor will continue to perform the contracted services, that the parties will comply with the terms of the Amendment Agreement, and that no material changes will occur to applicable laws, regulatory requirements or market conditions affecting the Engagement. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the termination of the Engagement in accordance with the Amendment Agreement or otherwise; the inability of either party to perform its obligations under the Engagement or the Amendment Agreement; the parties not entering into any future amendments to the Engagement; changes to applicable securities laws, regulatory requirements or stock exchange policies affecting investor awareness activities or digital marketing services; adverse regulatory developments; changes in market conditions; and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements contained in this news release will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire